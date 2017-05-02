ZCTU Want KK’S Portrait On Currency

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to restore the portrait of former first president Kenneth Kaunda on the Kwacha.
ZCTU president Nkole Chishimba says doing so will be a symbol of respect and honour to the former head of state.
Chishimba said that the move is a global practice.
Chishimba also commended President Lungu for embracing former President Rupiah Banda. Chishimba has also challenged politicians to emulate former president Banda for conceding defeat to ensure peace prevails in the country.
Chishimba said that the current political situation leaves much to be desired and ZCTU is concerned that this has affected the working environment in the county.
The ZCTU president has urged politicians to emulate former presidents Levy Patrick Mwanawasa and Michael Sata who reconciled and put national interest first.
11 Comments
“ZCTU wants …”? Recently teachers lost over 3,000 positions bcoz their heads were not recommending them for promotion; transfers in GRZ are extremely difficult causing couples to live apart; salary scales are still questionable; etc and ZCTU wants a face on the currency! I think u have lost your direction.
Mmm nice to hear yah the prevails of former state on the kwache noo we respect for our former president kk much lov too
I support this wise idea. Howevery never in the history of this country should we put the face of a ritual killer president Edgar. The currency will be cursed and lose its value. The international community will reject it too. It will cause too many problems to the nation. Edgar’s image represents evil and the human blood he sucks is crying out to Jehovah. The idiot is horrible even to look at it.
Am compelled to respond to some insinuations posted on this forum suggesting that am a racist. I find such accusations as an insult and an attack on my personal integrity. I have never at any particular time in my life uttered a racial slur against anyone with a black pigmentation. My grandma who I love most is black. She’s the mother to my dad, therefore how can I insult my own flesh? My own boyfriend is black and he happens to be the one who broke my virginity and am still with him. If I were racist, I would have opted another skin colour other than black to explore my body. Race has no room in my life. Everyone is equal regardless of their skin color. The fact that I mention black on this forum does not mean am particularly rejecting that colour as a human race. I mention it harshly to illustrate our historical context in which black was often regarded as inferior hence the slave trade took made a profound profit amongst the black race. We can not run away from history which placed us at the bottom layer of human race. The black race is still today the most underdeveloped, poorer and grappling with socioeconomic conditions. Illiteracy is still high among blacks particularly in Africa. We have to point out these realities and be straight up in stating how and why it is the case without fear of being labeled racist. The fact that I mentioned that Edgar’s agents of hell might be waiting for a light skinned girl to disembark from a plane from SA did not mean I was praising my skin colour. I was merely stating the facts as they are. If I were brown I would have still said so being these colours are a subject of race minority in a black dominated society. It will be silly of me to say an agent will be waiting for a while skinned girl to disembark at Heathrow Airport when the place am referring to is predominantly white. A light skinned Chichi will stand out at KK international Airport. In fact on the plane, there were less than nine whites, three mixed race people – two girls and one male. There were a couple of Orientals possibly Chinese and about two brown skinned of Asian origin who could be either from India or Pakistan or even Bangladesh. There is no way I can tell their precise origin. The zubject of race as much as it’s sensitive we should not shy away from stating the facts. What’s wrong with saying Africa is the most corrupt continept where leaders steal from their own people? Does it hurt to say that disease, poverty, civil wars, structured violence and homelessness are more rife in Africa than on any other continent? Let’s confront these issues no matter how hard it sounds. Chichi won’t hesitate to strike an arrow. But please refrain from calling me racist. I need unreserved apology from those that have been running such silly propaganda against my personal character.
