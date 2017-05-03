Pres. Lungu Journeys South For Economic Indaba

President Edgar Lungu continues his busy schedule with his next destination the coastal city of Durban in South Africa.

The Head of State is scheduled to attend a World Economic Forum starting today, according to Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa.

Yesterday, President Lungu wrapped up the day with a torrid meeting that required engaging Central Province traditional leaders.

BELOW IS A STATEMENT ISSUED BY EMMANUEL MWAMBA

PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU TO ATTEND WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA

Durban- Wednesday 3rd May 2017

President Edgar Lungu is expected in Durban today.

President Lungu will be attending the *World Economic Forum on Africa 2017* that is being held at the Durban International Convention Centre in Durban South Africa.

This follows a special invitation extended to President Edgar Lungu, by his counterpart, President Jacob Zuma of the Republic of South Africa.

The World Economic Forum also extended a special invitation to President Lungu.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, His Excellency Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba announced that President Edgar Lungu was among Heads of State and dignitaries expected to attend the forum with special focus on Africa.

The World Economic Forum on Africa 2017, will run from Wednesday 3rd- 5th May 2017.

President Edgar Lungu will be accompanied Minister of Commerce and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe, Minister of Energy, David Mabumba and Presidential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe.

The Forum with the theme “Benchmarking Africa’s Rising”, will give insights on the African Union’s (AU) Agenda 2063 and discuss updates on infrastructure development, regional market integration, and the promotion of industrial, transport, and fibre connectivity corridors.

President Edgar Lungu is expected to address various issues that include *Fast-Tracking Economic Unification* and lessons to be drawn in light of the Brexit matter in the United Kingdom.

President Lungu will also address the Forum on a theme entilted:” Africa in the New Global Context”.

President Lungu is among regional leaders that include President Jacob Zuma as host, SADC Chairperson, King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Swaziland, Mr. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, Mr. Yoweri Kauguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda and Hage Geingbo President of the Republic of Namibia.

The Forum is the foremost international organization promoting public -private cooperation and brings together political, business and other leaders to help shape global, regional and industrial agendas.

The Forum will also discuss CEOs and private sector confidence about growth and business in Africa.

It has been recognized that Africa is facing a mixed outlook for growth with commodity-dependent countries facing headwinds due to the recent drop in commodity prices.

The leaders will discuss Africa’s programs of economic diversification, revitalization of manufacturing sectors and the harnessing of human innovation.

The Forum will also discuss how to make resource rich Africa work for its poor citizens and address among other issues, the high youth unemployment on the continent.

The Forum will also discuss the advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and advances in technology and innovations.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has seen millions of people connected to mobile devices, access to knowledge and the technology causes disruption to every industry and requires the transformation to new systems of production, management and governance.

The Forum will also release various annual reports such as the Global Energy Architecture Performance Index Report 2017, the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017, The Future of Humanitarian Responses 2017 and the Inclusive Growth and Development Report 2017.

His Excellency, Mr.

Emmanuel Mwamba

High Commissioner

High Commission of Zambia in South Africa