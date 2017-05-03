Six Perish In Separate Road Carnage

Six people died in separate road traffic accidents on Tuesday across three provinces including Lusaka, Copperbelt, and Western Province.

Police Public Relations Officer Esther Mwaata Katongo has said in Lusaka, three people among them a male juvenile died on the spot after they were ran over by a Mitsubishi Truck registration number ACL 4897 which was being driven by Stephen Milambo aged 30 of Chunga Compound.

The accident happened around 14:30 hours on Kabanana road in Lusaka’s Kabanana area.

Katongo said the deceased have been identified as Agness Banda aged 22; Cynthia Zulu aged 20 both of Meanwood and a male juvenile aged nine months.

Katongo said the accident happened when the driver of the truck failed to maintain his lane hence hitting the pedestrians who were standing off the road and the bodies are in University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary awaiting postmortem while the driver has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Katongo further sad on the Copperbelt, a driver of Motor vehicle BMW registration number ADA 406 identified as Mulenga Mumbi aged 32 of Riverside Kitwe, died in Kitwe Central Hospital after he was involved in an accident which happened around 18:00 hours on Ndola – Kitwe road at Jonkens Junction.

She said the accident happened when the driver of the BMW lost control of the motor vehicle and hit into a Benz Truck registration number ACL 5560 and trailer number TACH 4604 which was parked off the road and the body is in Kitwe Central Hospital awaiting postmortem.

Katongo said in Western Province, a male juvenile aged nine years of Kaoma Site and service died after he was involved in a road traffic accident which happened around 15:30 hours in Kaoma Site and Service.

Kotongo said the accident happened when the tyre on the right side of a motor vehicle Mitsubishi Cater registration number ABF 6941 which was being driven by Gift Mutupo aged 27 also of Kaoma Site and Service came out of position forcing the vehicle to carrier off the road and hit the pedestrian who died upon arrival at Kaoma District Hospital.

She added another accident which happened in Western Province in Luampa District, a pedestrian identified as Mandandu Kashondo aged 28 of Lui area died on the spot after he was hit by a motor vehicle as he was crossing the road at about 18:00 hours at Lui area

She said the body is in the same hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem, adding that the police have since instituted investigations into the matter.

“Six people died in separate road traffic accidents which happened yesterday the 02nd May, 2017 in Lusaka, Copperbelt and Western Provinces” She said