The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) has again warned against second hand underwear. This has led to the Zambian government to ban second hand under garments because they pose a health hazard.

Zambia Bureau of Standards public relations and Marketing Hazel Zulu says the banned under garments are night gowns, panties and boxers.

The sale of these merchandise has escalated on the streets across the nation and it is feared that people might contract unknown infections from buying such under wear.