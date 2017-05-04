Hichilema Treason Adjourned To Tomorrow; DPP Ready To Commit To High Court

UPND leader will spend another night behind bars after Magistrate David Simusamba adjourned his treason case to tomorrow at 9:00 hours.
Hichilema spent most of the time in court as the prosecution team and defence seized each other through the technicalities.
The leading opposition figure has now spent 23 days in custody after he was arrested in a brutal raid at his residence. His transgression stems from a clash of motorcades during a traditional ceremony in Mongu popularly known as the Kuomboka.
When the matter was adjourned, Hichilema issued a solemn message on his Facebook page, “Being driven back to Chimbokaila prison.
“This is after the State advocates applied for an adjournment to tomorrow 09:00 hours in order for them to study our application which states that we must continue with preliminary inquiry hearing at the Magistrate court and further indicate whether we committed treason or not. Our almighty God, through your prayers is protecting us from any evil scheme,” he states
Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecution has submitted certificate of committal to the Lusaka High Court on the treason charge.
With the DPP giving consent it means that the UPND leader will now have his treason charge heard by the Lusaka High Court under whose jurisdiction such matters fall.
15 Comments
kk Peter
Zambian we must love each other ok
PRIDICTION
Comment adjourney
Smock savvy
Never worry my president things w’ll be ok in jesus name, we ar here praying for you , even jesus had suffered in that same way
Dizo
too much adjournment, why? Release my President please!
Kebby
Man created by God and fallen into sin or a sinner in short has no good judgement to his fellow sinner. When God looked down from heaven, he sees corruption in his wicked heart. It is not a long time from now, Jesus is coming to judge the wicked judges. The judges of corruptions. Eat, drink and enjoy with the money that you get from corruption for a short time.but your day of destruction is near don’t be at easy.
John The Baptist
I knew…..
Keisha
Jst wishng mr president all the best always
Support u all the best man
JK
God is with you, mr HH. no matter how, this devil called ECL, his doing evil plan to you
Me
Our God will sattle things in position
Payday
Wow!
gm
Comment stay wel
Thomas Njovu
Only God knows the truth.
Njovu Thomas
only God knows the truth.
Vavad
Zambia forward!!!
Wise D
Winer is a winer and looser continues to loose.Wherever you are goinging to take HH will still his case because all Zambians voted for him as president of this mother Zambia.