Kambwili Survives Accident

Former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili has once again been involved in a road traffic accident.
Kambwili who has been shunted on the sidelines of the ruling Patriotic Front action point has flirted with accidents with this being the third time.
The accident has reportedly happened around Katuba area with the driver for the parliamentary committee vehicle driver having lost control.
18 Comments
kk Peter
Let’s praise God
lb
It’s sad for ck to be involved in these 3accidents within few months, but we thank God he has survived. And wil keep praying 4him
The plans of the devil shall be put to shame
Wise D
Praise the Lord.Mr Kambwili your life is in danger.Be carefull with your friend pf.
k@()
Comment Too bad honorable CK
slim g
Thank GOD.
jr
Y
Dizo
Mr. Kambwili, may be there is something you did for pf. Why accidents are always on you? Check this out Kambwili!
SODIUM
Ichalanomba Nimfwa.
Joseph Ngosa
This is the JUJU CK was talking about in PF.
JK
too bad, CK. get well. ECL, why do u want to kill CK, see you in 2021
kbm mudenda
u want to kill him again .
ak75
What is happening to kambwili this year
Medular12
Ukafwa, its high time RTSA looked into yo driving misconduct
Munjicious
It is too bad to happen.
Elliott C Prosper
ok
utuma accident twaba konka ba kambwili 3 times sure
Im begining to think this is someones doing in order to hurt him
Evans .m.zacks
too bad hon,may the good lord help u.
Martin Kapikanya
Too bad ba hon. Chishimba. God is with you sir.
mike cazo
Big thanks to God for rescue him