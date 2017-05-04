  1. Home
Headlines

Kambwili Survives Accident

|

Former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili has once again been involved in a road traffic accident.

Kambwili who has been shunted on the sidelines of the ruling Patriotic Front action point has flirted with accidents with this being the third time.

The accident has reportedly happened around Katuba area with the driver for the parliamentary committee vehicle driver having lost control.

18 Comments

  1. kk Peter

    Let’s praise God

    Reply

  2. lb

    It’s sad for ck to be involved in these 3accidents within few months, but we thank God he has survived. And wil keep praying 4him
    The plans of the devil shall be put to shame

    Reply

  3. Wise D

    Praise the Lord.Mr Kambwili your life is in danger.Be carefull with your friend pf.

    Reply

  4. k@()

    Comment Too bad honorable CK

    Reply

  5. slim g

    Thank GOD.

    Reply

  6. jr

    Y

    Reply

  7. Dizo

    Mr. Kambwili, may be there is something you did for pf. Why accidents are always on you? Check this out Kambwili!

    Reply

  8. SODIUM

    Ichalanomba Nimfwa.

    Reply

  9. Joseph Ngosa

    This is the JUJU CK was talking about in PF.

    Reply

  10. JK

    too bad, CK. get well. ECL, why do u want to kill CK, see you in 2021

    Reply

  11. kbm mudenda

    u want to kill him again .

    Reply

  12. ak75

    What is happening to kambwili this year

    Reply

  13. Medular12

    Ukafwa, its high time RTSA looked into yo driving misconduct

    Reply

  14. Munjicious

    It is too bad to happen.

    Reply

  15. Elliott C Prosper

    ok
    utuma accident twaba konka ba kambwili 3 times sure
    Im begining to think this is someones doing in order to hurt him

    Reply

  16. Evans .m.zacks

    too bad hon,may the good lord help u.

    Reply

  17. Martin Kapikanya

    Too bad ba hon. Chishimba. God is with you sir.

    Reply

  18. mike cazo

    Big thanks to God for rescue him

    Reply

