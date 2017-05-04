Pockets Of Protesters Send “Release HH” Message At Global Event In Durban

Pockets of protesters created at an uneasy atmosphere for President Edgar Lungu and the Zambian delegation at the World Economic Forum in Durban, South Africa.

The protesters pitched up on the sidelines of the global forum demanding the release of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema, the UPND leader, has spent 23 days in jail and is charged with treason which is non bailable. The arrest and subsequent charging of Hichilema has been condemned with majority observers stating it was politically motivated.

And the international community is mobilising to secure Hichilema’s freedom. The scenes at the World Economic Forum are unusual to Zambia.

Zambian leaders have often attended international events without going through the trouble of facing protesters with respects to events back home.