Pres. Lungu Pushes Zambia Agenda Among Economic Brains

President Edgar Lungu is accounting himself pretty well as he joins seasoned economic minds to discuss various issues affecting Zambia at the World Economic Forum.

The Head of State is Durban, South Africa where international groups and individuals have converged.

BELOW IS AN ANALYSIS OF THE ON-GOING EVENT

By Rackel Pinalo

First and foremost the Fast-tracking Economic Unification that the Head of state is discussing at the World Economic forum on Africa 2017 whilst drawing lessons from the Brexit is a very Important topic which we need to digest as youths.

This is an agenda that every well meaning African country should support for it shall foster the establishment of the Continental Free Trade Area this year. Basically, a programme aimed at doubling Intra -African trade by the year 2022 which shall boost Africa’s economy and strengthen it’s common voice on pertinent issues as it enlarges Africa’s policy space in global trade negotiations.

Then on the *”bretix”* the Head of state made mention that it’s cardinal that African leaders draw lessons from Brexit to achieve and implement the Continental Free Trade Area.

Basically, the Brexit was simply UKs planned withdrawal from the European Union which was a group of 28 European countries tied by an economic and political alliance.UK withdrew following the 2016 referendum vote to leave.

As one of the EU’s primary initiatives and probably the AU is that of free movement within the region .The Brexit supporters main arguments centered around regaining border control and reclaiming business rights.

They also cited the high EU membership fees as a negative aspect of participation in the EU. It was argued that if the UK separates itself from the EU, these fees can be used to benefit the UK.

So even as the AU is being consolidated, President Edgar Lungu made mention that African leaders need to draw lessons from this , *both pros and cons* and analyse the possible reasons *some countries May break away from the AU.*

Literally the EU policy permitted citizens in the EU to travel and settle across borders without a passport which is exactly the point our comrades from the *ANC and ZANU PF* were trying to put across at the last PF INTERACTIVE FORUM as what should become of Africa.

The AU policy supports the introduction of an African Passport capitalising on the global migration towards e-passports and the abolishment of visa requirements for all African citizens in all African countries by 2018.

The fast tracking economic unification process is an agenda which further entails the transformation , growth and industrialisation of african economies through beneficiation and value addition of natural resources.

This shall simply entail the Implementation of the *African Industrial Development Action Plan*, the *African Mining Vision* at country, regioffxnal and continental level, in particular *fast tracking the establishment of the Centre for African Mineral Development* .

It shall also entail the Implementation of joint cross-border investments to exploit shared natural resources and Promote social dialogue, sectoral and productivity plans aswell as regional and commodity value chains to support the implementation of industrial

policies.

The fast track economic unification shall also see the Consolidation of the modernisation of African agriculture and agro-businesses,through scaled up value addition and productivity and by 2063.

It shall also see the Connection of Africa through world-class Infrastructure to promote Intra – African trade.

A thriving Energy sector is the backbone of any economy therefore its planned in the economic unification agenda that all African energy resources be harnessed to ensure modern,efficient , reliable, *cost-effective*, renewable and environmentally friendlyenergy to all African households as the African Economy Expands.

In the same vein President Lungu recently supported the call to *implement the adjustment to Cost reflective energy tarrifs.*