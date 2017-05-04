UPND Launch Hamududu Attack; “He Is Ungrateful”

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has launched a scurrilous attack on their former Bweengwa Member of Parliament Highvie Hamududu branding him ungrateful.
UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka said Hamududu should not have attacked his former party in forming his new Party for National Unity.
Katuka said the UPND had allowed Hamududu to serve as their MP for 10y years in Bweengwa therefore there was no need for an acrimonious relationship between the two parties.
He said that Hamududu may never have formed another political party if he had been adopted by the UPND during the 2016 elections.
Katuka said the formation of the PNU was based on rejection of their leader by the people of Bweengwa during the adoption process.
7 Comments
kk Peter
We should be always be good leaders
FELIGO DERIGO
Comment Hamududu what are you thinking by initiating another political party by yourself while your boss in jail, what are you emplying respect your boss and wait for him never lash!!,lash!!, u crush
Kubeja badala
I wonder where he’s strong hold will be.He was rejected by the grassroots during last year’s elections by people who chose a different person, any way good luck to him!
Jk
Kkkkkkk, Another drama. welcome to opposition party
Bwembya Mutale
The last time I read the Zambian constitution, we were still a proud burgeoning plural society with no charter of limitation on registering political parties. Every Tom and Jerry says we are democracy and will defend it. Please join me defending the right of HH and his new party.
HH Junior
Good show Mr Hamududu!!! you have made a Wise decision,in upnd there is nothing apart from violence and immaturity
HH Junior
But you shud have just joined PF