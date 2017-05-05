Letter: “Meet the President” Was A Success, But It Was More Like “Meet Kampyongo”

Editor,

The meet the President function was a success and was awesome! At least the President made an effort off his busy schedule just to be with us and give a speech… The Decorations were on point, good food and good performances.

However, the whole event being called Meet the President was not worth it! It was more of like “Meet Hon. Kampyongo”. The handlers of the President did not allow the head of the State to meet the people so that we can air our different views and talk to him!

Hon. Kampyongo was the man who was passing from table to table instead of President ECL… This system in PF of shielding the President from the people is bad, let people talk to him.. We have different issues to share and different complaints.. We can’t be having the same individuals benefit from the party that we all labored for!

There is no need of the same people meeting the President and feeling more PF than the others…

If such continues, if manners of blocking the President from seeing people we are headed for doom as a party come 2021… Listen to the people!

Let the President hear different voices and not the same voices of the same people that are only interested in feeding themselves and their minions…

Simon Mulenga Mwila (Lusaka Youth)