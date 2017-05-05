Letter: Zambian Referees Crying Foul Over Poor Pay

Kindly publish this for me please. I was very disappointed to learn of this & I still don’t believe this mockery.

I happen to be a good friend to one of the senior Zambian soccer referee & I broke down as he explained to me whilst having a drink in Kitwe on last Friday.

Can you imagine these whistle & flag men get K240 for officiating a super division game, K90 for a division 1 game & K45 for division 2 & 3 games. Isn’t this a great shame to FAZ & Zambia as a country?

What surprised me even more was that the referees have since raised their concerns with both FAZ & their pay masters the teams but despite the pay masters having agreed to meet the referees’ demands, FAZ have refused to sanction the increments of the referees officiating fees.

My question is why has FAZ objected to this when they are not the ones paying these people. Right now, am well informed that these men & women are considering downing their whistles & flags. If FAZ does not heed their plight, this isn’t looked into.

With our League ticking now, this would really be a step backward & as an ardent soccer fan, am appealing to FAZ, NSCZ & the government to intervene & find a way to sort this out. 90 minutes of running around the pitch, accompanied by all sorts of insults from the fans, & getting a K45, this is mockery of the highest order.

Jack Chileshe,

A die hard Kitwe-based Kalampa fan.