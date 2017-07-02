GBM Boycotts Traditional Ceremonies Until Hichilema Is Released

Opposition UPND vice-president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has announced he will never attend any traditional ceremony in Northern Province until his leader Hakainde Hichilema is released from jail.
Hichilema is few days shy of clocking 90 days behind bars where he is awaiting trial for a non bailable treason charge.
GBM made the announcement today [yesterday].
I WILL NEVER ATTEND ANY TRADITIONAL CEREMONY IN NORTHERN PROVINCE UNTIL HH IS RELEASED-GBM
I will not attend today’s Chief Mwamba’s Installation due to the continued detention of my President Hakainde Hichilema.
Why should I go to attend a traditional ceremony there when non of the chiefs has spoken out condemning Edgar Lungu’s persecution of HH?
Infact so many people in UPND have been incarcerated and traditional leaders have been quiet there….What is the meaning of that?
So many people now are shying away from the ceremony because the traditional leaders in Northern province cannot speak out when their people are being given trumped up charges.
Traditional leaders are a source of wisdom and they are supposed to guide politicians like Edgar Lungu.
I must put it on record that I wont attend even the coming ceremonies for as long as my President is still remanded.
A traditional ceremony is a way of comemorating our national heritage. So why should I celebrate when my President is in detention?
We expect traditional leaders to guide Edgar Lungu when he is doing wrong things in the country than keeping quiet.
Remember that the incarceration of my President arose from a traditional ceremony .
Today it is president Hakainde Hichilema, tomorrow it will be GBM; what gives me the guarantee that they will speak for GBM if they cannot speak for HH?
We need to remember that all of us are potential victims and we need to stand for our brothers and sisters when they are being persecuted.
He attends or not. Ceremonies will still be going on successfully
Findeco Njeleka
That’s one good move but do you think your action will bear any fruits. Our President does not understand to the reasoning from others. HH is a big threat to him, if he is not he has the powers. let him release him.God bless and guide you my President, if I know you then God knows you and love’s you more.
I agree with you GBM. But I haven’t heard any alternative the UPND will do to cartel the powers of the police. It is like Zambians will be going in circles like that.
When UPND comes to power they will also go after there enemies, vengeance. That is not what the people want.
People want the party that can write the constitution of the people in line our liberties and freedom of association which is not there. To reduce the powers of the president by let the judges be elected, the electoral commissioners be elected and to set up the elected commission that will be dealing and displine the police if they seem to be bias against any political party.
If you believe traditional leaders are a source of wisdom, then you should have listened when they told you to accept ECL as the Republican President.
Aurent
kelzy obemol
My dear ,u don’t know what u are saying ,ifact u are the one who is not thinking twice,those pipo they are like brothers if u don’t know ,can u do that to your best friend whom u feel like your sister when u meet her? we no u love PF but represent the truth wen it is true ,no one will blem apart from fools!
M a non partizan!
Chainama
Bk, are you serious. Do you want to rule again. People are going to bed without a meal due to poverty, electricity and water bills are destroying house holds while corruption is rampant. Just look at the ever expanding cemetaries itvus like Zambia is st war. May be you are a criminals who has looted our resources, hence your desire for continued PF rule.
Yesha yahu
GBM H.E President EC Lungu is not involved and plus if the traditional leaders find anything wrong they will act it is not your job to force the will.
P.S HH has the right to quick trail
hoy
GBM is talking like someone was pleading with him to attend the traditional ceremony – is it mandatory? You started politicizing traditional ceremonies, and this is the result – you have landed each other into problems. The one who needs guidance is not Edgar Lungu, it is Hakainde Hichilema.
Comment:put HH under house arrest, let both lungu and HH reconcile so that the country can move forward,remember great mwanawasa and king cobra sata reconciled and the country was at peace. why not now? otherwise we are stuck as a people.
good idea, Mr President…because if you Go there this pfool also will start accusing you that you were after the life of there vissionless leader, who has runned our economy down and democracy.
Just my observation .
Mr GBM in your boycott statement . You refer to Mr HH as your president and no such reference to the head of state.
In my opinion for now till your appeal case is over , you have an obligation to call the only person who was sworn in as the head of state as President .
This is not to disrespect your belief but rather as a leader the position and direction you take is important as you commandeer your supporters.
One day God may bless you with leadership of this country in future and I will wish everyone including those who dislike you to call you President .
Therefore, could you please respect the office of the republican Presidency.
God might bless you in future but as the bible says ‘Respect your leaders’
Mervin
Let’s quit politics just for a well and discuss about our economy. How we can make it stable.
It is true that HH has been held in prison withought trial for several weeks, and it is true that this should not be the case, and it is also true that we in Zed have the Judiciary indipendent from the office of the presidency. The judicial process has to run its course and once the the judgement has been passed in the case, then and only then if the office of the president has reason to believe that the person/s that are behind bars have reformed or they are certain mitigating circumstances that qualifies the person/s to be forgiven and released, then the president can use his powers to release the person/persons
