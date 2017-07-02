PF Accuse UPND Official Of Bashing Chief Mwamba’s Gift

The ruling Patriotic Front has accused the opposition UPND of sabotaging a gift for Chief Mwamba from Kasama central lawamaker Kelvin Sampa.
Sampa donated the vehicle which was involved in a road accident on its way to the installation ceremony on Saturday.
A UPND cadre was hired to bash a vehicle meant as a gift to Chief Mwamba from Kasama law maker Kelvin Sampa.
The man has been identified as John Bwalya a UPND party official in Northern Province.
In an interview Sampa revealed that Bwalya was driving a civil servants vehicle registration number GRZ 689 CE despite him not being a civil servant.
“The vehicle has been impounded and Bwalya has been kept for questioning,” Sampa said.
He explained that as the vehicle was being taken to the Chief, Bwalya overtook it and abruptly stopped in front of it causing his driver to ram into the GRZ vehicle.
The vehicle is property of the Northern district administration.
Sampa had offered a Toyota Hilux to Chief Mwamba as a gift for his installation as Chief Muluba.
50 Comments
Tambilwa
Balikwata fyabupubu but Why?
hummer where it hurts
Who hired who ? and how can a GRZ van be in the hands of an opposition cadre?.Try another lie , northern is the bedroom of pf.That Bwalya is just one of you no wonder GBM refused to come to that end too many cobwebs.Who would go for that fourth hand reconditioned junck.
Chanda Chanda
It is treason to bash into government vehicle. Arrest the chief.
JM
It is just an accident . If it is insured just go and claim the
Money for repair.
Sampa where did you get the money to start donating the cars?
Mulenga Chileshe
What is an acc
Mulenga Chileshe
What is an accident? If that man was not a civil servant WHO authorised him to drive that vehicle? I’m sure our Bad roads caused that accident not ifyabupuba ifyobalelanda ponopono.
Bk
Canisius Banda was better than GBMl.the coming of GBM has bought problems in the party becoz the man is not schooled if GBM was a gud adviser Hh should have not bin were he is upnd work up.this man can never influence Bemba’s never .this man knows that he can never be president so he is plan be
The Wise
Too bad he must be dealt with by the law.
chitamawe
Vry heartless planned move by this son ov a heartless party. Incarcerate him & slap him wth the gravity this lyf threatening case deserves. This iz more than a traffic offence, trizon!
wizkid
Ba Sampa where did u get the money to donate a car.How much do u earn to afford donating vehicles.What was your intention? Even the p.f government have corrupted our chief’s.Why is our A.C.C not doing anything about this Matter.
The Chosen One
“ALB”…. Donating some used car to the Chief? Utter disrespect!!
vifs
fellow y are u involving politics in de rout of an accident, wen accident is on going issue
ellard Mulenga
if he donated no problem he will do so again
DJ mob-x
It s just an accent, stop accusing madala
ZAMBIAN
BUNCH OF JOKERS.
Richards chalifwile
Sampa why you did that? not good at all……..
JK
Good news, so u want to cry pfools
ZAMBIAN
BUNCH OF JOKERS
pk
They don’t have sences
Bk
Upnd made a grave mistake to make GBM as vice president Upnd is in all these squabbles becoz of him This man has no influence on Bemba’s thus why when he was appointed, Chitimukulu laughted over the whole episode
Hmmm?ati upnd inside GRZ kaya mwandini!
Bwebantu.
Awa na moyo
Squeeze his machende he ll speak the truth
fake clergy
Agony is when awa na moyo demands to have someone’s balls squeezed, only to realize they are squeezing his papa.
Triple B
Bwalya should be charged with theft of a govt motor vehicle and dangerous driving.
given phiri
The question still remains who gave that same man that civilian vehicle when he has no authority over it.
Zambian people
Yayayaya
Franktok
The vehicle is property of the Northern district administration. And the administration is PF. So 1 + 1 will not add up to 2 but 11. Who gave him the vehicle if not a PF (probably disgruntled ) member? If as we are told he had no authority to drive the car, one could blame the gift driver for carelessness. Couldn’t he have stopped his car before hitting the cadre’s back? Reminds you of the Kuomboka scandal, except then nobody smashed anybody. Lucky too that it was only a chief’s car or we could be having another treason case.
Coboderar
Yes! The driver of the gift car must be charged with dangerous driving, ’cause he would’ve stopped before bashing the GRZ car. For the cader, the case must be followed. How can GRZ vehicle be driven by a none employee. This could also be a trap. Investigate before pointing fingers at any of the two. Let law do it’s best.
Mwaba
These guys,its just another mere traffic offence. Surly, how can a non civil servant opposition party official be driving a GRZ vehicle. If the said accident happened on a weekend,then someone gave the that permit to drive a GRZ ride. Let’s be serious,no more blame games
pyepye
chipaye tukafyale cimbi
Chilobu
Thi
joram Mutema
The bible says tell the truth end the truth shall set u free.
Man on the Tower
Brothers and sisters, I always say lets be careful and steady, PF has put trupes in every corner, every say, every movement, every celebrating, every business to make sure UPND is finished, look now they use their own cadars to attack and fast point to UPND, so that people hate this part, like this story above, is a trick to bring hatred from chieves from North to hate Tongas and UPND, so they win people.
soloka
Let’s point fingers where they belong Some one promised not
And Never to to attend the ceremony. I smell a rat
Mbayo
Ndeloleshafye…………
lawrence chungu
Traditional ceremonies,Churchs,buria sites r o political arenas now!next u wil b askin why people r not respecting those places.and what’s this talk about Bembas e.t.c got 2 do with what happened?any 1 who baselessly talks or accuse other citizens of traibalism are traibalist them selves.4 it is written,”out of de fullness of heart de mouth speaks!’
HH Junior
oh yesssssss another mukobeko tenant alamusanga bululu wakwe kikikikikikikiki
mwape
UPND is rubbish both cadres n its leaders this is unacceptable.
soloka
They believe in bloodshed and Jehovah is ever watching
Kateka
Let him be punished severely
No insults bro if it happened that way,thus the reason for traffic police officers to act.let's bring politics here,mr sampa thus good to help your chief.
It was wrong to cause accident anyway we have traffic police officers will dial with that .
Thomas Chola mwape
haha lies
Love more easy mpande@mail.com
Pf indiscreet.
Love more easy mpande@mail.com
silent wolf
t uyo chikala bemuleka deal with him.
crison
Ubuteko bwama problems pf has riched to the highest extent of persecuting ba opposition I have never seen in a democratic country a ruling party will no opposition
Teddy
T
Man on the Tower
Just to comment on what is going on in Zambia, it seems they are using propaganda to finish UPND, they are doing things themselves then fast fast they say UPND, this propaganda your using it’ll come out.
Gilz
Anything bad happening in this country it’s the UPND but what of the pf cadres. Let’s be fair we are Christians pipo