PF Accuse UPND Official Of Bashing Chief Mwamba’s Gift

The ruling Patriotic Front has accused the opposition UPND of sabotaging a gift for Chief Mwamba from Kasama central lawamaker Kelvin Sampa.

Sampa donated the vehicle which was involved in a road accident on its way to the installation ceremony on Saturday.

BELOW IS AN ARTICLE PUBLISHED BY THE PF PUBLIC RELATIONS WING

A UPND cadre was hired to bash a vehicle meant as a gift to Chief Mwamba from Kasama law maker Kelvin Sampa.

The man has been identified as John Bwalya a UPND party official in Northern Province.

In an interview Sampa revealed that Bwalya was driving a civil servants vehicle registration number GRZ 689 CE despite him not being a civil servant.

“The vehicle has been impounded and Bwalya has been kept for questioning,” Sampa said.

He explained that as the vehicle was being taken to the Chief, Bwalya overtook it and abruptly stopped in front of it causing his driver to ram into the GRZ vehicle.

The vehicle is property of the Northern district administration.

Sampa had offered a Toyota Hilux to Chief Mwamba as a gift for his installation as Chief Muluba.