Pres. Lungu In Ethiopia For AU Summit

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu this morning left to Attend the 29th African Union summit in Ethopia Addis Ababa.

The summit is being held under the theme, “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth”.

The head of state left Kenneth Kaunda International airport around 11:00hrs, he was seen off by Vice President Inonge Wina, defence chiefs, ministers and Patriotic Front officials.

The head of state touched down at Bole International nternational Airport at 15:20.

Before departure President Lungu noted that youths in society need protection because they are the future.

“If we protect the youth we are building the future,” said President Lungu.

SOURCE: PF MEDIA