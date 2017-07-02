Pres. Lungu Lashes Out At Opposition UPND Members, “You’re Heartless”

President Edgar Lungu has lashed out at suspected UPND members for bringing down electricity supply lines in an attempt to sobatage his government.
UPND members are upset their leader Hakainde Hichilema is clocking 90 days in jail for a non-bailable charge.
Public buildings have also been set ablaze across the country with property worth millions destroyed.
Recently, a power supply installation was brought down to frustrate the government with intelligence information gathered concluding it was an act of sabotage allegedly sponsored by the opposition.
Speaking to journalists before departure for Addis Ababa for an AU Summit, President Lungu wondered how an individual who claimed to love the country would sabotage it’s electricity generation and plunge cities into darkness knowing so well that some people are on life support and some babies in incubators.
“Innocent children, your relatives are the one’s suffering, children in incubators are dying, why should someone be so heartless just to become President. And you claim to love the Zambian people? That is not how you show love?” a visibly upset President Lungu asked.
The Head of State appealed to the patriotism of individuals and begged them to resist economic sabotage of the country.
“But I am saying let us be patriotic and responsible Zambians. Destroying infrastructure that supports our economic growth does not destroy me, no! You are not destroying Edgar Lungu! You are destroying the future of this country….,” President Lungu said.
“I want to urge Zambians to be patriotic for once and please let us find out those doing these things because the suffering is not for Edgar Lungu, it does not destroy the choice of the people I will be here until 2021.”
Zambians are experiencing one of their most divisive moments in their political era with UPND and PF leaders refusing to agree on how to drive the country forward.
52 Comments
Bk
MR President man is spirit if his spirit is not worked on by GOD The Devil becomes their master But in due season God will punish them and we are praying that Jehova should do so soon
soloka
Your Excellence, u hv taught them hw to be good leaders but it seems they don’t hv ears. In shot
soloka
Your Excellence, u hv taught them hw to be good leaders but it seems they don’t hv ears. In shot tabakomfwe
itx natalia soko
What I think is that political leaders just need communication and understanding for Zambia to reach greater height
itx natalia soko
What I think is that political leaders just need communication and understanding for Zambia to reach greater height
chitamawe
2 bcome President at all cost, evn at the extent ov sabotaging the nation. The ordinary Zambian iz the 1 hu suffers directly, the 1 u expect a vote 2 come 4rm in 2021, not ECL. Vry imbofet & unwise gymic.
louise halw
Destroying public property is and will never he a good thing. Dontnhe so cheap to used in that manner,be cause you will be;caught alone and you will suffer. Wait for your time bane! We are with you Mr President till:2021.
Peace loving Zambian
zambians let us love one another regardless of political affiliation and love the nation our heavenly father has blessed us with,to care for it and guard the infrastructure jealousless.Let us pray for the continual peace and prosperity of this our great country.STOP THE VIOLENCE!!!!
Bwenko
The ones doing this fipuba sana,tabeshibe ati they are bringing setbacks to the nation???ubu bubwa bacita.please if u are angry with the president,go to state house mukeshe ukocha mukamone if u will even pass thru the gate alive.dear mr president sir,i think u are too linient with these lunatics.take stiffer measures apo tabala mingilila aba.to those doing this,the best way tekocha public property iyo!!please if u are not happy,take to the streets and peacefully protest.#twamitendwa.
George
For sure they are heartless….. to say the least.
Mr Justice
Tunyo twanu noonse Noba pfools kusanganya ankanga lungu ka mbolo itabuki
wizkid
Do you have evidence that the opposition UPND committed these acts of Sabotage? So if the opposition takes you to court you know pretty well that your corrupt judges will cover you.In Zambia we have jungle laws which protect the rich and exploit the poor.Our courts use a Kangaroo court system.
vic
So you doubt that it’s upnd? I also doubt your reasoning
Mr Fox
with or without evidence for that if am yo enemy then same one else kill u in court their will ask if u had any enemy in life ….
Boniface chisenga
It is true how come dis pipo behaving like dis.hh is not God, we ar the one who are going to suffer not de president or so called hh
JK
Changwa, he has no vision to this country, so lets burn the all properties acrossing the country
zuchi
Jk u r a biggest dog in d world
DJ mob-x
when a rion s Beaten by any stronger animal ,the goats becomes sharmfuly embraced.
E-wise
U said dununa reverse is your version not forward,
And if u have a heart for the Zambian people, then sortout this problem u have powers,u know y this is happening but u are busy making journeys that will only benefit u.I don’t know where this country is going.
Japhison
Lungu must repent like hh a God fearing man
Awa na Moyo
HH a god fearing what? Never ,but a devil himself
Bk
But y accuse HH who his in prison?the statement that he wants to be president maybe it’s other presidents who are ouside prison
citromaniac
Lekeni hh afwile mucifungo.ECL FOR LIFE.HH Z NOT GOD
zambia reply
U will die but not hh! M telling u,
U are not an animal think like a human being , back yo mind before u make forward step!
Why not
Why are zambians so heartless…..time will come and they will………….please wait
Findeco Njeleka
Good to hear and I pray their are reason behind,how do you go out to solve matters when you have problems in your own country,I miss the late president Mr sata because he stood and listened to the the cry of the people” may his soul rest in Peace”
Rengo jones
No one on this earth will perfect out national not hh or of only God. Let us be brothers keeper plz
MyNameIsT
Mr President, do you think we are that stupid. These are Black Mamba Zero Option tactics of state-sponsored terrorism. Just tell your PF thugs to stop it.
Chris B
UPND is a curse upon our country, the worst opposition that Zambia has ever had.
You want to rule yet you begin to kill innocent souls may God of Isreal one who delivered Isreal’s enemies into the hands of the chilrdren of Isreal may he deliver you into the hands of the children of Jehovah God here in Zambia so that you can face distruction of your own lives I pray.
I declare this very moment that Jehovah God father of all creation his anger may persue and over you along with your house holds I pray. May the wrath of the God of Hosts be upon you ten generations from now and may his wrath live among all your descendants for taking innocent soul.
Wise Me
I think some people don’t really know what they are doing. They are experimenting with life. Hold your emotions. Do you want to handover the country to the Economic Hitmen and Women of the world? They are ready to teach and give you weapons to destroy your country. Please stop there before you cross the line. There will not be even poverty or democracy to fight for on the other side. Ask people who are here as refugees. Sabotage is foreign to Zambia it’s a learnt idea. Please think about the future. The difference between political parties isn’t worth sabotaging public installations which heralds distability.
Eddy nawa
If you say that Edgar has no vision who do you think has a vision more than Edgar LUNGU? PF Govt is the best for me why because where I come from Mongu /Kalabo I used to pay K150 :00 but now we are paying only
amano mambulwa
cine nacho icho
Mafuta
I DOUBT IF IT IS REALLY UPND. ACTUALLY IT COULD EVEN BE PF DOING THESE THINGS IN A WAY TO CLOTH UPND AS BAD PIPO. PF, STOP THIS FOOLISH. WAT KIND OF PIPO ARE U. WAT HAS GOTTEN INTO U. THIS IS NOT YHE PF WE KNOW.
U WENT AND ATTACKED MOURNERSAT THE GRAVE YARD. ARE U NORMAL PIPO. DID U WANT TO EAT THE BODY OF CLANCE ZULU? I WONDER WAT YOUR INTENTION WAS MWANDI, AWE, TWACHUKA.
BA SATA U SEE WAT LET LEFT US WITH. THE NATION HAS NEVER BEEN DIVIDED LIKE THIS. ALL THIS IS DUE TO O PREMATURE, BABISH AND EVIL KOND OF LEADERSHIP THAT WE ARE EXPERIENCING.
john
Am I reading this someone is behind bars and u blaming him shame on u pipo I never knew u could stand so low and u. Call u self president nowonder our country is going down
bigee
Jk satanyoko how do u in courage pipo to burn things upnd u will never be good to zed
Chris B
During the run up to the elections you UPND vowed to wage Taliban war in Zambia and you have been doing all kind of evil to the innocent Zambians, our national assets and you have been working to harm our economy.
For me it is time to arrest all of you and not to release you until 2050.
When chi fat albert ran out of the country for fear of being arrested the country was quite and peaceful nomba chabwela ichi chi gbm madumbo maliketi kapompa saladi chatampa ifyabupuba.
I think nachochine chilefwaikwafye kumukobeko mwe.
Joshua Moyo
That’s very annoying for pole to campaign destroying other pole’s property how are they going to vote for you
Triple B
UPND should declareda terrorist organisation and banned
Triple B
UPND should be declared a terrorist organisation and banned.
Muzo
The would be culprit should be castrated daylight in the Presence of hh and the balls roasted,give back to him to eat. Bad manners,devil,Satan in hell,u are taking us backwards .
ndi muntu
Mr president!
Just find a solution of that problem ,stop suspecting your freinds,just do your responsiblity ,a bizy and wise leader like Solomon can never talk about conclusions”
I told u today !
soloka
Balamumfwila ama jeloues cos u work hard,favour all the way our president
soloka
Whether u destroy our property at night God is watching
soloka
I wonder why some selfish individuals are united in destroying wat they can’t affo
Shame on who ever is doing this evil
mambu
Let us learn to protect t our own property
mambu
Sorry for that act
Mwiinga
Not upnd
Sperm b
Lungu repent lent know other Wise
Sperm b
Mr lungu repent I beg you don’t act as evil
pk
Lungu is not our President
one Zambia one nation
Lovely Zambian, let’s understand each other ,all these happening is lake of knowledge becuse same people they have personal interest Not interest our country let us have a interest for our further generation,I prey to God so that those people must brought to book as soon as possible, God bless our true leadership our country Zambia and cases force leadership.
Pompous
Fellow Zambians, we re all guarded by the Constitution. Wen u suspect som1, it doesn’t qualify them to b guilty. It is o ku the court which can prove som1 guilty, not even his excellency ECL. Pls let us not point fingers acusing each other bcoz we not in gud terms. Let us use our knees for answers, it is only with our knees down to ask the Lord for a better resolution of our personal vendetta. Let us not use our personal differences to fix others. A leader who ask wisdom from God rules even those who hates him.