Politics

Pres. Lungu Lashes Out At Opposition UPND Members, “You’re Heartless”

|

President Edgar Lungu has lashed out at suspected UPND members for bringing down electricity supply lines in an attempt to sobatage his government.

UPND members are upset their leader Hakainde Hichilema is clocking 90 days in jail for a non-bailable charge.

Public buildings have also been set ablaze across the country with property worth millions destroyed.

Recently, a power supply installation was brought down to frustrate the government with intelligence information gathered concluding it was an act of sabotage allegedly sponsored by the opposition.

Speaking to journalists before departure for Addis Ababa for an AU Summit, President Lungu wondered how an individual who claimed to love the country would sabotage it’s electricity generation and plunge cities into darkness knowing so well that some people are on life support and some babies in incubators.

“Innocent children, your relatives are the one’s suffering, children in incubators are dying, why should someone be so heartless just to become President. And you claim to love the Zambian people? That is not how you show love?” a visibly upset President Lungu asked.

The Head of State appealed to the patriotism of individuals and begged them to resist economic sabotage of the country.

“But I am saying let us be patriotic and responsible Zambians. Destroying infrastructure that supports our economic growth does not destroy me, no! You are not destroying Edgar Lungu! You are destroying the future of this country….,” President Lungu said.

“I want to urge Zambians to be patriotic for once and please let us find out those doing these things because the suffering is not for Edgar Lungu, it does not destroy the choice of the people I will be here until 2021.”

Zambians are experiencing one of their most divisive moments in their political era with UPND and PF leaders refusing to agree on how to drive the country forward.

52 Comments

  1. Bk

    MR President man is spirit if his spirit is not worked on by GOD The Devil becomes their master But in due season God will punish them and we are praying that Jehova should do so soon

    Reply

    • soloka

    • soloka

  2. itx natalia soko

    What I think is that political leaders just need communication and understanding for Zambia to reach greater height

    Reply

  4. chitamawe

    2 bcome President at all cost, evn at the extent ov sabotaging the nation. The ordinary Zambian iz the 1 hu suffers directly, the 1 u expect a vote 2 come 4rm in 2021, not ECL. Vry imbofet & unwise gymic.

    Reply

  5. louise halw

    Destroying public property is and will never he a good thing. Dontnhe so cheap to used in that manner,be cause you will be;caught alone and you will suffer. Wait for your time bane! We are with you Mr President till:2021.

    Reply

  6. Peace loving Zambian

    zambians let us love one another regardless of political affiliation and love the nation our heavenly father has blessed us with,to care for it and guard the infrastructure jealousless.Let us pray for the continual peace and prosperity of this our great country.STOP THE VIOLENCE!!!!

    Reply

  7. Bwenko

    The ones doing this fipuba sana,tabeshibe ati they are bringing setbacks to the nation???ubu bubwa bacita.please if u are angry with the president,go to state house mukeshe ukocha mukamone if u will even pass thru the gate alive.dear mr president sir,i think u are too linient with these lunatics.take stiffer measures apo tabala mingilila aba.to those doing this,the best way tekocha public property iyo!!please if u are not happy,take to the streets and peacefully protest.#twamitendwa.

    Reply

  8. George

    For sure they are heartless….. to say the least.

    Reply

    • Mr Justice

      Tunyo twanu noonse Noba pfools kusanganya ankanga lungu ka mbolo itabuki

      Reply

  9. wizkid

    Do you have evidence that the opposition UPND committed these acts of Sabotage? So if the opposition takes you to court you know pretty well that your corrupt judges will cover you.In Zambia we have jungle laws which protect the rich and exploit the poor.Our courts use a Kangaroo court system.

    Reply

    • vic

      So you doubt that it’s upnd? I also doubt your reasoning

      Reply

    • Mr Fox

      with or without evidence for that if am yo enemy then same one else kill u in court their will ask if u had any enemy in life ….

      Reply

  10. Boniface chisenga

    It is true how come dis pipo behaving like dis.hh is not God, we ar the one who are going to suffer not de president or so called hh

    Reply

  11. JK

    Changwa, he has no vision to this country, so lets burn the all properties acrossing the country

    Reply

  12. DJ mob-x

    when a rion s Beaten by any stronger animal ,the goats becomes sharmfuly embraced.

    Reply

  13. E-wise

    U said dununa reverse is your version not forward,
    And if u have a heart for the Zambian people, then sortout this problem u have powers,u know y this is happening but u are busy making journeys that will only benefit u.I don’t know where this country is going.

    Reply

  14. Japhison

    Lungu must repent like hh a God fearing man

    Reply

  15. Awa na Moyo

    HH a god fearing what? Never ,but a devil himself

    Reply

  16. Bk

    But y accuse HH who his in prison?the statement that he wants to be president maybe it’s other presidents who are ouside prison

    Reply

  17. citromaniac

    Lekeni hh afwile mucifungo.ECL FOR LIFE.HH Z NOT GOD

    Reply

    • zambia reply

      U will die but not hh! M telling u,
      U are not an animal think like a human being , back yo mind before u make forward step!

      Reply

  18. Why not

    Why are zambians so heartless…..time will come and they will………….please wait

    Reply

  19. Findeco Njeleka

    Good to hear and I pray their are reason behind,how do you go out to solve matters when you have problems in your own country,I miss the late president Mr sata because he stood and listened to the the cry of the people” may his soul rest in Peace”

    Reply

  20. Rengo jones

    No one on this earth will perfect out national not hh or of only God. Let us be brothers keeper plz

    Reply

  21. MyNameIsT

    Mr President, do you think we are that stupid. These are Black Mamba Zero Option tactics of state-sponsored terrorism. Just tell your PF thugs to stop it.

    Reply

  22. Chris B

    UPND is a curse upon our country, the worst opposition that Zambia has ever had.
    You want to rule yet you begin to kill innocent souls may God of Isreal one who delivered Isreal’s enemies into the hands of the chilrdren of Isreal may he deliver you into the hands of the children of Jehovah God here in Zambia so that you can face distruction of your own lives I pray.
    I declare this very moment that Jehovah God father of all creation his anger may persue and over you along with your house holds I pray. May the wrath of the God of Hosts be upon you ten generations from now and may his wrath live among all your descendants for taking innocent soul.

    Reply

  23. Wise Me

    I think some people don’t really know what they are doing. They are experimenting with life. Hold your emotions. Do you want to handover the country to the Economic Hitmen and Women of the world? They are ready to teach and give you weapons to destroy your country. Please stop there before you cross the line. There will not be even poverty or democracy to fight for on the other side. Ask people who are here as refugees. Sabotage is foreign to Zambia it’s a learnt idea. Please think about the future. The difference between political parties isn’t worth sabotaging public installations which heralds distability.

    Reply

  24. Eddy nawa

    If you say that Edgar has no vision who do you think has a vision more than Edgar LUNGU? PF Govt is the best for me why because where I come from Mongu /Kalabo I used to pay K150 :00 but now we are paying only

    Reply

  25. amano mambulwa

    cine nacho icho

    Reply

  26. Mafuta

    I DOUBT IF IT IS REALLY UPND. ACTUALLY IT COULD EVEN BE PF DOING THESE THINGS IN A WAY TO CLOTH UPND AS BAD PIPO. PF, STOP THIS FOOLISH. WAT KIND OF PIPO ARE U. WAT HAS GOTTEN INTO U. THIS IS NOT YHE PF WE KNOW.

    U WENT AND ATTACKED MOURNERSAT THE GRAVE YARD. ARE U NORMAL PIPO. DID U WANT TO EAT THE BODY OF CLANCE ZULU? I WONDER WAT YOUR INTENTION WAS MWANDI, AWE, TWACHUKA.
    BA SATA U SEE WAT LET LEFT US WITH. THE NATION HAS NEVER BEEN DIVIDED LIKE THIS. ALL THIS IS DUE TO O PREMATURE, BABISH AND EVIL KOND OF LEADERSHIP THAT WE ARE EXPERIENCING.

    Reply

  27. john

    Am I reading this someone is behind bars and u blaming him shame on u pipo I never knew u could stand so low and u. Call u self president nowonder our country is going down

    Reply

  28. bigee

    Jk satanyoko how do u in courage pipo to burn things upnd u will never be good to zed

    Reply

  29. Chris B

    During the run up to the elections you UPND vowed to wage Taliban war in Zambia and you have been doing all kind of evil to the innocent Zambians, our national assets and you have been working to harm our economy.
    For me it is time to arrest all of you and not to release you until 2050.
    When chi fat albert ran out of the country for fear of being arrested the country was quite and peaceful nomba chabwela ichi chi gbm madumbo maliketi kapompa saladi chatampa ifyabupuba.
    I think nachochine chilefwaikwafye kumukobeko mwe.

    Reply

  30. Joshua Moyo

    That’s very annoying for pole to campaign destroying other pole’s property how are they going to vote for you

    Reply

  31. Triple B

    UPND should declareda terrorist organisation and banned

    Reply

  32. Triple B

    UPND should be declared a terrorist organisation and banned.

    Reply

  33. Muzo

    The would be culprit should be castrated daylight in the Presence of hh and the balls roasted,give back to him to eat. Bad manners,devil,Satan in hell,u are taking us backwards .

    Reply

  34. ndi muntu

    Mr president!
    Just find a solution of that problem ,stop suspecting your freinds,just do your responsiblity ,a bizy and wise leader like Solomon can never talk about conclusions”
    I told u today !

    Reply

  35. soloka

    Balamumfwila ama jeloues cos u work hard,favour all the way our president

    Reply

  36. soloka

    Whether u destroy our property at night God is watching

    Reply

  37. soloka

    I wonder why some selfish individuals are united in destroying wat they can’t affo

    Shame on who ever is doing this evil

    Reply

  38. mambu

    Let us learn to protect t our own property

    Reply

  39. mambu

    Sorry for that act

    Reply

  40. Mwiinga

    Not upnd

    Reply

  41. Sperm b

    Lungu repent lent know other Wise

    Reply

  42. Sperm b

    Mr lungu repent I beg you don’t act as evil

    Reply

  43. pk

    Lungu is not our President

    Reply

  44. one Zambia one nation

    Lovely Zambian, let’s understand each other ,all these happening is lake of knowledge becuse same people they have personal interest Not interest our country let us have a interest for our further generation,I prey to God so that those people must brought to book as soon as possible, God bless our true leadership our country Zambia and cases force leadership.

    Reply

  45. Pompous

    Fellow Zambians, we re all guarded by the Constitution. Wen u suspect som1, it doesn’t qualify them to b guilty. It is o ku the court which can prove som1 guilty, not even his excellency ECL. Pls let us not point fingers acusing each other bcoz we not in gud terms. Let us use our knees for answers, it is only with our knees down to ask the Lord for a better resolution of our personal vendetta. Let us not use our personal differences to fix others. A leader who ask wisdom from God rules even those who hates him.

    Reply

