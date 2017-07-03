  1. Home
Veteran Female Soccer Administrator Martha Shonga Dies

Veteran Kitwe-based female soccer administrator Martha Shonga has died.

Commonly known as Ba Martha, the long-serving Kitwe United official succumbed to an illness and passed away at Kitwe Central Hospital.

Shonga, who also contested FAZ election as committee member, will best be remembered as a committed official to the development of women’s soccer.

The Kitwe iron lady once served as Zambian women’s national team manager.

13 Comments

  1. chitamawe

    Role model in soccer circles gone. Go well, Martha!

    Reply

  2. Inonge Like

    Rest in peace aunt Martha

    Reply

  3. Awa na moyo

    RIP

    Reply

  4. Rengo jones

    May yo soul rest in peace. John 14vs1to20

    Reply

  5. Ba Godigo

    Will miss your contributions to Kitwe United Football club and all your support in every football avenues.

    Till we meet in another Life.

    Reply

  6. kasamba

    RIP

    Reply

  7. musaka

    i cant believe it, RIP MARTHA

    Reply

  8. makomani kumoyo

    RIP

    Reply

  9. Harry

    RIP aunt Martha

    Reply

  10. Benson kombe

    Rip ba Martha till we meet again

    Reply

  11. Uncle ja

    Rest in peace madam Martha

    Reply

  12. damon

    What was the cause?

    Reply

