Veteran Female Soccer Administrator Martha Shonga Dies

Veteran Kitwe-based female soccer administrator Martha Shonga has died.
Commonly known as Ba Martha, the long-serving Kitwe United official succumbed to an illness and passed away at Kitwe Central Hospital.
Shonga, who also contested FAZ election as committee member, will best be remembered as a committed official to the development of women’s soccer.
The Kitwe iron lady once served as Zambian women’s national team manager.
13 Comments
chitamawe
Role model in soccer circles gone. Go well, Martha!
Inonge Like
Rest in peace aunt Martha
Awa na moyo
RIP
kasamba
may u rest in peace
Rengo jones
May yo soul rest in peace. John 14vs1to20
Ba Godigo
Will miss your contributions to Kitwe United Football club and all your support in every football avenues.
Till we meet in another Life.
kasamba
RIP
musaka
i cant believe it, RIP MARTHA
makomani kumoyo
RIP
Harry
RIP aunt Martha
Benson kombe
Rip ba Martha till we meet again
Uncle ja
Rest in peace madam Martha
damon
What was the cause?