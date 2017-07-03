Veteran Female Soccer Administrator Martha Shonga Dies

Veteran Kitwe-based female soccer administrator Martha Shonga has died.

Commonly known as Ba Martha, the long-serving Kitwe United official succumbed to an illness and passed away at Kitwe Central Hospital.

Shonga, who also contested FAZ election as committee member, will best be remembered as a committed official to the development of women’s soccer.

The Kitwe iron lady once served as Zambian women’s national team manager.