Champions League envoys, Zanaco, this afternoon left for Morocco to fulfill their continental fixture. Look at their smartly dressed team.

A few days ago, Zambia’s senior national soccer team left the country for the regional COSAFA Castle Cup tournament in South Africa. Look at the team checking in at the airport.

Is this how the national team should be represented? Or maybe the Zanaco secretariat staff can do better if ‘rented’ to operate at Football House?