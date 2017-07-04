Opinion: Does Zambia Need A New State House

MY INBOX has been buzzing with questions asking me on where I stand on this matter, and truly I was torn and could not decipher whether my political affiliation was clouding my judgement.

However, I followed debates that fell intensely on social media as well as PF WhatsApp blogs.

My first question is are we building a house for Patriotic Front or Zambia and succeeding generations?

And are we opposing the idea because we fear it’s a wrong time as Zambia is just recovering from economic shock or because we just have to oppose?

But here is a shocker for those of you with the latter argument:

*The funds to be used to build state house is a grant from a friendly country that is alarmed at the poor state of the building*…. I know right I dig a little before I pen down.

Force of habit, instead of looking at politicians painting hogwash and giving reasons I called my young brother FELIX CHANDA MWANZA for his advice because he is an architecture student in his final year at the Copperbelt University and I must say the most brilliant boy I know.

In our conversation my brother obviously used his theoretical knowledge to explain to me why we should or should not build a new state house.

“Yes my political sister, you and politics you know you will just get more insults. But knowing you well I know you can’t stop, so any way based on what you sent me as what Mr Nhkuwa (minister of works and supply) explained the cardinal thing would to engage a structural engineer to make assessments which obviously they have done. But, well he says the building has cracks this is indeed a concern and should also be concern for you or anyone gor a building they occupy. However, you see these cracks could be shear failure or foundation failure,” he explains.

“If the cracks are inclined say at 45 degrees angle that is shear failure but if they are running from the bottom then the foundation is failing and that failure may be caused by building settlement. However, from what you have explained to me based on your observations what is most likely happening to your beloved state house is foundation failure.”

He goes on to explain to me that in a case of foundation failure the building maybe refurbished using a technic called under pinning.

But, he notes that under pinning is a very expensive measure to under take and would usually cost the same as building a whole new building.

He adds that from the little knowledge he has of the state house building, under pinning it would be even more expensive as it has underground construction (tunnels). Which we all remember were exposed to the whole world my friend Nakiwe Simpungwe here opens another very cardinal debate of a security risk that the current state house has, but that is for another day.

And from my private consultations and investigations the tunnels at State House are actually water logged and have been for a while, for me this just screams danger.

Back to my smart brothers explanations well he tells me since the Britain’s built the building which was constructed in 1935 they usually use the British Standard 8110, construction which is under reinforced.

He says because it is under reinforced the steel yields and the failure mechanism will be the crushing of the concrete due to its compressive capacity being exceeded.

Boom!!!! that building can come tumbling down and crushing not only President Edgar Chagwa Lungu but the many Zambian staff working under it’s roof.

“Taking a section the beam will show considerable deflection which will be accompanied by severe cracking and spalling from the tension face thus providing ample warning signs of failure just looking at cracks can tell you it’s not safe,” Felix states.

He adds that after examination Structural engineers would then the let you know the limit and whether you have serviceability limit space or ultimate limit state which can cause partial or complete collapse of structure and from brief investigation State House is at ultimate limit state.

I have heard people stating that it is hasty for President Lungu to want to construct a new building yet his predecessor halted the construction however, to the best of my knowledge President Sata only did this because he was not privy to the structural engineers report. He made this decision shortly after being in office it was during a transition phase that he made this decision.

I would also like to pose a question to those stating that State House is just an office and the president does not sleep there to question themselves;

Where does the president spend more time Nkwazi or state house?

Let us note that the fact that the walls did not fall on five earlier Presidents does not mean we have to wait for them to fall on this one before we can act.

And to those questioning whether Nkwazi, government house are also going to be redone look at the artist impression of the new building, do you see Nkwazi there? What we are talking about State House and not residence!

And it has also come to my knowledge that what has led to this deplorable state of State House is because we have not been accustomed to maintenance and upgrade of our buildings this has led to us being in this state.

So in short am saying is we might as well construct a new one after all it’s not a Lungu house, moreover, maybe in 2021 it will be HH’s office, yaba I can not even say that with a straight face, I think even Tayali stands a better chance 😂😂😂. But what am saying is it’s not PF’s office we building, but Zambia’s AND IT IS A GRANT being used to finance this construction.

I thank you,

Diva out

BY TILYENJI MWANZA