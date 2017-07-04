Pres Lungu Calls for Calm after City Market Inferno

President Edgar Lungu has urged for calm in the wake of the fire that gutted the City Market in the early hours of Tuesday.

Goods worth millions of kwacha have gone up in flames with the cause of the fire yet to be established.

BELOW IS THE WRITE UP BY THE HEAD OF STATE

I am saddened by the fire that destroyed property of innocent Zambians earlier today at the Lusaka City Market. I urge all Zambians to remain calm and patient as we await a full report by the security services.

If the fire is an act of arson then those destroying public property are enemies of the people.

Security wings are working hard to investigate all possible areas of wrongdoing in this matter. The nation will be kept informed.

The Nation must therefore remain calm and ensure that no retaliatory action by anyone as this will be falling for the same lawlessness Zambians have refused to embrace.

Let me warn that those engaging in acts bordering on economic sabotage will surely be brought to justice. We’ll find you wherever you’re hiding. The long arm of the law will not fail Zambians in this endeavour. The law will protect public good and order.

To all victims of today’s fire incidence, my Government and I stand with you during this difficult moment. Be assured that you are not alone and your Government will not fail you.

God bless #Zambia.