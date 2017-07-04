  1. Home
Zambia’s Biggest & Busiest Trading Centre, City Market, Is On Fire

The suspicious outbreak of fires to public property has continued with City Market also adding to the long list of places being damaged.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established but the country has become accustomed to suspicious acts of arson.
Goods worth millions of kwacha have gone up in flames.

Lusaka City Market has gone up in flames in unknown circumstances.

The country’s biggest and busiest market is one of the many public and private buildings to have been set ablaze in recent months.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the fire saying her men were on the ground to ascertain the cause of the disaster.

  1. too bad for mother Zambia....

    Too bad for mother Zambia.

    Reply

  2. NZIKA

    Please ,does it mean that our police service is very incompetent to investigate and arrest the terrorists of this terror ACT?

    Reply

  3. fikashala

    please guys twapapata zambia calo cesu twilaonaula ifintu tuleibwesesha kunuma

    Reply

  4. Rengo jones

    God will punish this people who are doi this

    Reply

  5. wilkay

    Electric problem or upnd who did this plz!!!! tel me

    Reply

  6. gilbz

    This is terrible wats happening to our Christian nation?

    Reply

  7. devison

    Who did this?

    Reply

  8. the only one

    poor government’beasy in Ethopia enjoyin.

    Reply

  9. Donaldito dc

    In our country we d’not know how to use democracy we are playing with piece! Is better off being in ”dictator rule” than stupid things what’s is happening in this country. People who did that are heartless. Head of state please act upon this country! Things are getting out of hands.

    Reply

  10. Smart Lubaya

    is it today or when… your report is not clear

    Reply

  11. MTG

    JUST ACCEPT THAT YOU HAVE LOST LETS JUST WAIT PATIENTLY OUR
    TIME WILL COME

    Reply

  12. Joshua Kalumba

    Its a sad story indeed.when will Zambia develop?

    Reply

  13. headman yolani

    what will they achieve by doing this?surely time will catch up with them.its not pf they are punishing but upnd members are affected as well.congrats for loosing my vote.

    Reply

  14. hasty

    Comment So so Sad!

    Reply

  15. JK

    Good News, Guys

    Reply

  16. Amos

    What is the cause of this fire? 🤔🤔

    Reply

  17. Kelly Mwami

    Only God knowz!

    Reply

  18. chachacha

    Very sad indeed. The people behind this must be brought to book. Police wake up work according to your profession stop working like you are cadres

    Reply

  19. bigee

    This are the same pipo take them to mukobeko to join fkn leader

    Reply

  20. joseph

    Wht time the fire get in

    Reply

  21. Henry Kayombo

    People of this country,destroying these properties will not help us any more but we just drawing our self’s behind,instead of developing this country but we are bringing it down again, why why why why Zambia this time, please GOD help us to stop this.

    Reply

  22. BIG KLEX GOT THA LOLO

    Money making got them out of touch

    Reply

  23. bigee

    Please take them to mukobeko to join their leader

    Reply

  24. BO$$playerZ

    The poor are still down

    Reply

  25. mutale

    To bad

    Reply

  26. kaku

    mwelesa whats happening in zambia inseni bwangu

    Reply

  27. digre

    these perpetrators of vandalism must be burnt alive

    Reply

  28. Benson

    Comment ; Let also the general public put effort helping to find out the course of fire.

    Reply

  29. chachacha

    Very sad indeed. The people behind this must be brought to book. Police wake up work according to your profession stop working like you are cadres .The public have lost confidence in you because of the way you execute your duties. You should keep in mind that you aren’t cadres of a specific political part but CIVIL SERVANTS WHO SERVES THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA REGARDLESS OF THEIR POLITICAL AFFILIATION. ESTHER YOU ARE EVEN PROUD TO SAY THAT YOUR MEN ARE ON THE GROUND DOING WHAT? HOW MANY EVENTS THAT HAVE HAPPENED WITHOUT YOU MAKING ANY ARREST? BUT YOU ‘RE SEEM TO BE VERY BUSY PROSECUTING INNOCENT BEINGS. ZAMBIAN WE MUST SAFE GUARD OUR PROPERTIES AND OUR COUNTRY . YOUTHS ITS HIGH TIME FOR US TO RISE AGAINST ANY NEGATIVE BEHAVIOURS AND HAPPENINGS FOR THEIR HAVE AN IMPACT TO OUR FUTURE. GOD BLESS ZAMBIA
    CHACHACHA PRESIDENT FOR TOMORROW

    Reply

  30. Shadreck mwamba

    O! my God, this is not good.

    Reply

  31. constable

    Comment burn the culprits alive

    Reply

  32. Pr. FaithR Melvin

    Zambia is highly affected in this disaster! We cry together but let’s pray together also

    Reply

  33. Keegan

    Bad manners.

    Reply

  34. Prince Tranquility

    Its too bad,this is great lose to our country

    Reply

  35. jaykhaliwizy

    so bad zakuwiya mizimo more coming

    Reply

  36. soloka

    Too ghast and ghost action

    Reply

  37. ce

    This is unacceptable, state must move in quickly and decisively or else the worst is yet to come, all politicians are to blame, u will be held accountable whether u ar in ruling or opposition party, u hav quarelled enough and we now know who is doing what, only a fool can fail to read between lines in this situation, some people’s activities and movements need to be closely monitored especially those with potential to cause all this damage, no one should be allowed to cause all this all in the name of democracy, No Please!! GOD BE WITH US.

    Reply

  38. Mulilo

    They think burning peoples goods is the best way to win votes? They will lose again in 2021.
    Such acts will only make them unpopular…. i for one no vote for arsonists.

    Reply

  39. Mpombo

    Let the people lynch anyone putting on UPND regalia & lock them in Mukobeko these sabotage Will stop

    Reply

  40. Gcm

    These are acts of terrorism. I think person behind this need to be declared a terrorist organization or party

    Reply

  41. nshilimbemba

    It is heart breaking to see how people have lost their livelihoods just like that .
    We employ the police to do a good work to bring culprits to book but how about those who have lost.

    Reply

  42. Isaac muyongo

    too bad for the people

    Reply

  43. jordan

    Y pliz wats happenin?

    Reply

  44. Given yng

    Really Sad

    Reply

  45. Given yng

    Sad development

    Reply

  46. chimphepo

    LET GOD ARISE AND LET HIS ENEMIES BE SCATTERED.
    THE ARSONISTS WILL SOON BE ARRESTED AND IF ITS POLITICAL ,SUCH APOLITICAL PARTY INVILVED CAN NEVER RULE ZAMBIA ,THEY WILL LOSE OR CONTINUE LOSING .

    Reply

  47. gu

    What

    Reply

  48. PC

    Too bad for that,while the economy is not good people are stil continue loosing ther good.This country are on fire plz mr president solve the problems this country facing,,If HH released all this things can stop bakateka twalila fwebana you cant continue going country by country abo uteka balechula.God help as am a non partizan nomba chankalipa problem our president tabonfwa cry yabantu niba mano kaikwatile you wil see uko tuleya.

    Reply

  49. Martin Ngenda

    But why is this article placed under politics ?

    Reply

  50. E-wise

    Look at this now! Yet we say Zambia has a passionate and patriotic president,where is he now? Busy marking journeys that will only benefit himself yet the country is losing lives and property.
    Ndelolesya fye!

    Reply

  51. given

    it’s too bad Guy’s

    Reply

  52. EDDIE KAPAMBWE

    I HOPE ZP WON’T REST UNTIL CULPRITS ARE BROUGHT TO BOOK.

    Reply

  53. Cili kuli iwe.com

    CommentThis is really bad now its too much.

    signed by voice of the voiceless thanks.

    Reply

  54. Na

    May God help us mwandi In this nation because we have nowhere to run to. Our God is the only refuge

    Reply

  55. chitamawe

    Direct victims 2 suffer due 2 these acts ov sabotage by heartless pipo r ordinary citizens hu wl usher in de next govt not ECL. Pipo r observing.

    Reply

