Zambia’s Biggest & Busiest Trading Centre, City Market, Is On Fire

The suspicious outbreak of fires to public property has continued with City Market also adding to the long list of places being damaged.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established but the country has become accustomed to suspicious acts of arson.
Goods worth millions of kwacha have gone up in flames.
Lusaka City Market has gone up in flames in unknown circumstances.
The country’s biggest and busiest market is one of the many public and private buildings to have been set ablaze in recent months.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the fire saying her men were on the ground to ascertain the cause of the disaster.
55 Comments
too bad for mother Zambia....
Too bad for mother Zambia.
NZIKA
Please ,does it mean that our police service is very incompetent to investigate and arrest the terrorists of this terror ACT?
fikashala
please guys twapapata zambia calo cesu twilaonaula ifintu tuleibwesesha kunuma
Rengo jones
God will punish this people who are doi this
wilkay
Electric problem or upnd who did this plz!!!! tel me
gilbz
This is terrible wats happening to our Christian nation?
devison
Who did this?
the only one
poor government’beasy in Ethopia enjoyin.
Donaldito dc
In our country we d’not know how to use democracy we are playing with piece! Is better off being in ”dictator rule” than stupid things what’s is happening in this country. People who did that are heartless. Head of state please act upon this country! Things are getting out of hands.
Smart Lubaya
is it today or when… your report is not clear
MTG
JUST ACCEPT THAT YOU HAVE LOST LETS JUST WAIT PATIENTLY OUR
TIME WILL COME
Joshua Kalumba
Its a sad story indeed.when will Zambia develop?
headman yolani
what will they achieve by doing this?surely time will catch up with them.its not pf they are punishing but upnd members are affected as well.congrats for loosing my vote.
hasty
Comment So so Sad!
JK
Good News, Guys
Amos
What is the cause of this fire? 🤔🤔
Kelly Mwami
Only God knowz!
chachacha
Very sad indeed. The people behind this must be brought to book. Police wake up work according to your profession stop working like you are cadres
bigee
This are the same pipo take them to mukobeko to join fkn leader
joseph
Wht time the fire get in
Henry Kayombo
People of this country,destroying these properties will not help us any more but we just drawing our self’s behind,instead of developing this country but we are bringing it down again, why why why why Zambia this time, please GOD help us to stop this.
BIG KLEX GOT THA LOLO
Money making got them out of touch
bigee
Please take them to mukobeko to join their leader
BO$$playerZ
The poor are still down
mutale
To bad
kaku
mwelesa whats happening in zambia inseni bwangu
digre
these perpetrators of vandalism must be burnt alive
Benson
Comment ; Let also the general public put effort helping to find out the course of fire.
chachacha
Very sad indeed. The people behind this must be brought to book. Police wake up work according to your profession stop working like you are cadres .The public have lost confidence in you because of the way you execute your duties. You should keep in mind that you aren’t cadres of a specific political part but CIVIL SERVANTS WHO SERVES THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA REGARDLESS OF THEIR POLITICAL AFFILIATION. ESTHER YOU ARE EVEN PROUD TO SAY THAT YOUR MEN ARE ON THE GROUND DOING WHAT? HOW MANY EVENTS THAT HAVE HAPPENED WITHOUT YOU MAKING ANY ARREST? BUT YOU ‘RE SEEM TO BE VERY BUSY PROSECUTING INNOCENT BEINGS. ZAMBIAN WE MUST SAFE GUARD OUR PROPERTIES AND OUR COUNTRY . YOUTHS ITS HIGH TIME FOR US TO RISE AGAINST ANY NEGATIVE BEHAVIOURS AND HAPPENINGS FOR THEIR HAVE AN IMPACT TO OUR FUTURE. GOD BLESS ZAMBIA
CHACHACHA PRESIDENT FOR TOMORROW
Shadreck mwamba
O! my God, this is not good.
constable
Comment burn the culprits alive
Pr. FaithR Melvin
Zambia is highly affected in this disaster! We cry together but let’s pray together also
Keegan
Bad manners.
Prince Tranquility
Its too bad,this is great lose to our country
jaykhaliwizy
so bad zakuwiya mizimo more coming
soloka
Too ghast and ghost action
ce
This is unacceptable, state must move in quickly and decisively or else the worst is yet to come, all politicians are to blame, u will be held accountable whether u ar in ruling or opposition party, u hav quarelled enough and we now know who is doing what, only a fool can fail to read between lines in this situation, some people’s activities and movements need to be closely monitored especially those with potential to cause all this damage, no one should be allowed to cause all this all in the name of democracy, No Please!! GOD BE WITH US.
Mulilo
They think burning peoples goods is the best way to win votes? They will lose again in 2021.
Such acts will only make them unpopular…. i for one no vote for arsonists.
Mpombo
Let the people lynch anyone putting on UPND regalia & lock them in Mukobeko these sabotage Will stop
Gcm
These are acts of terrorism. I think person behind this need to be declared a terrorist organization or party
nshilimbemba
It is heart breaking to see how people have lost their livelihoods just like that .
We employ the police to do a good work to bring culprits to book but how about those who have lost.
Isaac muyongo
too bad for the people
jordan
Y pliz wats happenin?
Given yng
Really Sad
Given yng
Sad development
chimphepo
LET GOD ARISE AND LET HIS ENEMIES BE SCATTERED.
THE ARSONISTS WILL SOON BE ARRESTED AND IF ITS POLITICAL ,SUCH APOLITICAL PARTY INVILVED CAN NEVER RULE ZAMBIA ,THEY WILL LOSE OR CONTINUE LOSING .
gu
What
PC
Too bad for that,while the economy is not good people are stil continue loosing ther good.This country are on fire plz mr president solve the problems this country facing,,If HH released all this things can stop bakateka twalila fwebana you cant continue going country by country abo uteka balechula.God help as am a non partizan nomba chankalipa problem our president tabonfwa cry yabantu niba mano kaikwatile you wil see uko tuleya.
Martin Ngenda
But why is this article placed under politics ?
E-wise
Look at this now! Yet we say Zambia has a passionate and patriotic president,where is he now? Busy marking journeys that will only benefit himself yet the country is losing lives and property.
Ndelolesya fye!
given
it’s too bad Guy’s
EDDIE KAPAMBWE
I HOPE ZP WON’T REST UNTIL CULPRITS ARE BROUGHT TO BOOK.
Cili kuli iwe.com
CommentThis is really bad now its too much.
signed by voice of the voiceless thanks.
Na
May God help us mwandi In this nation because we have nowhere to run to. Our God is the only refuge
chitamawe
Direct victims 2 suffer due 2 these acts ov sabotage by heartless pipo r ordinary citizens hu wl usher in de next govt not ECL. Pipo r observing.