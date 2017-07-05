OPINION: State of Emergency Should be Last Resort

The call that the country should be placed under a State of Emergency deserves a lot of thought. It is very clear that the country is slowly sliding into very dangerous waters. It is very clear that the divide among the traditionally peace loving Zambians is widening with people treating each other with suspicion.
Every sign of calamity is quickly blamed on politics with one divide of the country launching into celebratory mode while the other quickly points fingers at the other. So has been the script that there is no distinction between a calamity of natural causes and one instigated by criminal elements. Even when there is a chance of stringently getting to the bottom of problems, politics tend to impair the judgment to those whose duty it is to find solutions to the on-going problems. It is very clear that some acts that have happened in the last few months border out rightly on criminality and have political signatures written all over them.
That is something that should get the authorities working and working quietly and not seeking to alarm the nation every time something happens before investigations are commenced. If there is anyone that holds the balance in this entire delicate situation it is the authorities. They cannot take the front seat throwing tantrums when the atmosphere is already emotionally charged and ripening by the day for disaster. This could be the hour that they show the true mark of statesmanship and reasonably deal with this crisis. After all there have been many versions to these calamities and only the professionally trained authorities could unlock this puzzle.
It is our prayer that this matter will be soberly appraised before drastic action can be taken. There is no doubt that if the matter is addressed professionally there will be a solution soon with the criminals caged if that be the cause.
Surely a State of Emergency will set us way back in the dark UNIP days whose story is well known. After all, the country still bears the scars of a One Party dictatorship. To the brothers and sisters that lost property we stand with you in your loss.
Good day.
5 Comments
Bk
The pipo behind this are known,these are frustrated guys. What should the Gvment Do?State of emergency. let’ the bring Scortyard, FBI CIA and Mosard of Isreal to come and investigate the arson cases in Zambia
Jk
Changwa, he has failed to run this country, the only job his doing this to divide the country with tribalism, corruption, hatred & burning properties of innocent pipo.
louise halw
I would want to appreciate you writing. But surely, there is no doubt on the part of criminality in the way things are happening. What has people in all the affectedbareas got to do with politics? Zesco lines being cut off,buildings burnt and now city market. These are acts of selfishness. May God punish anyone behind everything. I curse him!
Fray Dox
))))0NLY GoD Kn0Wz((((
Findeco Njeleka
Well spoken and points taken