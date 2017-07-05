OPINION: State of Emergency Should be Last Resort

The call that the country should be placed under a State of Emergency deserves a lot of thought. It is very clear that the country is slowly sliding into very dangerous waters. It is very clear that the divide among the traditionally peace loving Zambians is widening with people treating each other with suspicion.

Every sign of calamity is quickly blamed on politics with one divide of the country launching into celebratory mode while the other quickly points fingers at the other. So has been the script that there is no distinction between a calamity of natural causes and one instigated by criminal elements. Even when there is a chance of stringently getting to the bottom of problems, politics tend to impair the judgment to those whose duty it is to find solutions to the on-going problems. It is very clear that some acts that have happened in the last few months border out rightly on criminality and have political signatures written all over them.

That is something that should get the authorities working and working quietly and not seeking to alarm the nation every time something happens before investigations are commenced. If there is anyone that holds the balance in this entire delicate situation it is the authorities. They cannot take the front seat throwing tantrums when the atmosphere is already emotionally charged and ripening by the day for disaster. This could be the hour that they show the true mark of statesmanship and reasonably deal with this crisis. After all there have been many versions to these calamities and only the professionally trained authorities could unlock this puzzle.

It is our prayer that this matter will be soberly appraised before drastic action can be taken. There is no doubt that if the matter is addressed professionally there will be a solution soon with the criminals caged if that be the cause.

Surely a State of Emergency will set us way back in the dark UNIP days whose story is well known. After all, the country still bears the scars of a One Party dictatorship. To the brothers and sisters that lost property we stand with you in your loss.

