President Lungu Declares State Of Emergency

President Edgar Lungu has declared a State of Emergency by invoking Article 31 of the Zambian constitution.
“There is no doubt perpetrators of this act is to make the country ungovernable. As president, I will not tolerate this lawslessness,” he said in a national address on both radio and television.
President Lungu says it was not an easy decision to make but was left with no choice as the primary responsibility is to protect life and property.
That’s the only way the country will be saved from the thirsty destroyers. Thanks MR president for the tough decision it’s for a better Zambia and together we can save our country.
I like the idea
Yes Mr president you look to you and no one can condemn your actions because this people have gone too far. Protect us and who knows their next move.
Yes pliz let make it tigh. There is no doubt
Foolishi lungu do wt u thnk we ar nt scared of u satanist u hv no life bt waitng for the day to depart yrs is only here kawaa
Comment there is not state of emergency in zambia whatsoever,unless within pf party
You re a Father who cares fö his children’s LONG LIFE MR ECL MAY GOD BE WITH U.
the wise men, have advice you, solve the tension in our country, but say you, the tension his in theirr heads. we told, changwa u have failed to run the country, zambia is not katemba, where u drink jemason, and taiktive like preganant
There is something totally wrong in our country today and leadership needs to prevail.There has to be law abiding from the citizens and fair play and justice from those in power because you can never oppress people and expect them to remain silent for life.Unfortunately to some they do not understand the language of peace when they are aggrieved and that’s where we are today.Someone has to rise above politics and know that we only have one Zambia for us , our children and the future generations to come.I have lived in UK for more than a decade and one thing am proud of is I have never come across a Zambian Asylum Seeker here.Simple as that may sound but it means a lot because may times I have been asked as to how we as a nation have managed to live with peace when we are surrounded by some of the troubled unstable neighbors.This is a sense of pride for me living abroad and I believe for may others in the diaspora.Zambians lets rise above politics and promote peace, fairness and justice without looking at the side of the aisle you are standing because life is a journey and it changes.Today its HH and tomorrow it will be Edgar Lungu.God bless the land of Zambia and God bless the great people’s of Zambia.
Theirs iz 2 mek de country ungovernable 2 enable them point 2 say, ‘they hv failed’.
That is very wonderful your Excellency to protect your innocent citizens and their properties. A well meaning Zambian should support you.
Comment Its a very welcome move mr president. Thats the only way pipo and property will be saved.
The President’s decition has been long over due as it’ll help inforcing law and order. However, the President shoul have exercised similar powers to cleanup his own house by disciplining his party thugs so called “cadres” in order to set good precidence. Party cadres both in the PF & UPND are well known of being in possession of dengerous weapons including fire arms,and the state security is fully aware of this but looks at it as normal. Lastly, we are fearful of availing sensitve security information to the police because of their unprofessionalism and brutalism, “aiziba bwanji ii nkani bazungu,cioneka benze pamodzi ,first angene muma cells”.
The President’s decition has been long over due as it’ll help inforcing law and order. However, the President shoul have exercised similar powers to cleanup his own house by disciplining his party thugs so called “cadres” in order to set good precidence. Party cadres both in the PF & UPND are well known of being in possession of dengerous weapons including fire arms,and the state security is fully aware of this but looks at it as normal. Lastly, we are fearful of availing sensitve security information to the police because of their unprofessionalism and brutalism, “aiziba bwanji ii nkani bazungu,cioneka benze pamodzi ,first angene muma cells”.
Comment its a good idea this will help curb crime and stop pepetrators of
Crime from destroying property
Comment: YOU ARE RIGHT MR.PRES IDENT YOUR HAVE NO OPTION BUT TO GO THIS WAY,BECAUSE OF SELFI SH PEOPLE. YOURS FAITHFULLY.