President Lungu Declares State Of Emergency

President Edgar Lungu has declared a State of Emergency by invoking Article 31 of the Zambian constitution.

“There is no doubt perpetrators of this act is to make the country ungovernable. As president, I will not tolerate this lawslessness,” he said in a national address on both radio and television.

President Lungu says it was not an easy decision to make but was left with no choice as the primary responsibility is to protect life and property.