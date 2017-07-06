Antonio Mwanza Says Pres. Lungu Enjoys Sweeping Powers In Article 31; He Can Take Away Civil Rights

Opposition FDD deputy secretary general Antonio Mwanza says President Edgar Lungu will enjoy sweeping powers that can take away civil rights following the invocation of article 31.

President Lungu announced the proclamation of a threatened emergency which literally puts the country on a path to State of Emergency.

The Head of State made reference to a series of incidents, particularly fires torching public institution and vandalism of Zesco pylons as reasons that had necessitated the call to the current situation.

BELOW IS ANTONIO MWANZA’S ELABORATE WRITE UP

THIS IS HOW PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S INVOCATION OF ARTICLE 31 WILL AFFECT YOU AND ME

1. By invoking Article 31 of the Constitution, the President will once parliament ratifies (which is obvious) enforce Cap 112 (The Preservation of Public Security Act) which gives him SWEEPING POWERS to literally rule by decree. The President will have powers to Stop the publication and selling of any material including newspapers of his choice; he will have powers to stop ANY meeting, detain anyone without trial for at least 90 days or so; he will have powers to restrict anyone’s movements (impose a curfew); he will have the powers to suspend any written law apart from the Constitution among others. In short the President will have the powers to take away your rights and liberties at will.

The said Public Preservation Act can be enforced for 90 days or less or renewed depending on the resolution of Parliament. This is the same Act that [Dr Kenneth] Kaunda was using under the One Party dictatorship to curtail freedoms of citizens and suppress opposing voices.

NOTE: The President has NOT declared a State of Emergency. For him to declare a State of Emergency he will need to invoke Article 30 which would empower him upon ratification or rubber-stamping by Parliament to enforce Cap 108 which is the Emergency Powers Act. Once that is done, the Constitution will literally be suspended and then the President can bambazonke.

Here is Cap 112

PRESERVATION OF PUBLIC SECURITY

An Act to make provision for the preservation of public security; and to provide for matters incidental thereto.

[4th March, 1960]

5 of 1960

Government Notices

229 of 1964

497 of 1964

Statutory Instrument

85 of 1964

1. This Act may be cited as the Preservation of Public Security Act.

Short title

2. In this Act, the expression “public security” includes the securing of the safety of persons and property, the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community, the prevention and suppression of violence, intimidation, disorder and crime, the prevention and suppression of mutiny, rebellion and concerted defiance of, and disobedience to, the law and lawful authority, and the maintenance of the administration of justice.

(As amended by G.N. No. 229 of 1964 and S.I. No. 85 of 1964)

Interpretation

3. (1) The provisions of this section shall have effect during any period when a declaration made under the Constitution has effect.

Public security regulations.

Cap. 1.

(2) The President may, for the preservation of public security, by regulation-

(a) make provision for the prohibition of the publication and dissemination of matter prejudicial to public security, and, to the extent necessary for that purpose, for the regulation and control of the production, publishing, sale, supply, distribution and possession of publications;

(b) make provision for the prohibition, restriction and control of assemblies;

(c) make provision for the prohibition, restriction and control of residence, movement and transport of persons, the possession, acquisition, use and transport of movable property, and the entry to, egress from, occupation and use of immovable property;

(d) make provision for the regulation, control and maintenance of supplies and services; or

(e) make provision for, and authorise the doing of, such other things as appear to him to be strictly required by the exigencies of the situation in Zambia.

(3) If the President is satisfied that the situation in Zambia is so grave that it is necessary so to do, he may, by statutory instrument, make regulations to provide for-

(a) the detention of persons;

(b) requiring persons to do work and render services.

(As amended by S.I. No. 85 of 1964)

4. Regulations made under section three may-

Incidental and supplementary provisions in regulations

(a) make provision for the payment of compensation and remuneration to persons affected by the regulations;

(b) make provision for the apprehension and trial of persons offending against the regulations and for such penalties as the President may think fit for offenders thereunder;

(c) make provision for suspending the operation of any written law other than the Constitution.