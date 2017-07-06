Lawyer Makembi Zulu Says It’s Not A ‘State Of Emergency’

Lusaka Lawyer and Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu has advised as follows following the proclamation:

“It’s not a state of emergency. It’s simply steps being taken to avoid a state of emergency.

“An acknowledgement that if the current status is allowed to continue, it may result into a state of emergency and government will take steps to nip it in the bud to avoid a state of emergency.

Article 30 provides for state of emergency. Which empowers the president to invoke cap 108 which is the emergency powers act.

“Under article 31, he invokes the provisions of cap 112 which is the preservation of public security act.

However, both articles require approval by parliament.”

EDITOR’S NOTE

These legal provisions will lead to one thing; limitations of citizens right giving law enforcers excessive power to curb dissent and suspend basic rights.

Whichever way we look at it, a State of Emergency or put mildly a semi State of Emergency is in enforce thereby creating a very thin line between what will determine operating within the law.

Do we expect a parliament with overwhelming PF numbers to go against President Edgar Lungu?