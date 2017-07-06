Tayali Regrets Supporting PF; This Is 2nd Degree State Of Emergency

Opposition leader Chilufya Tayali says he regrets supporting the ruling Patriotic Front when he headed the Zambian Voice civil society organisation.

Tayali says he is disappointed with the ruling party. The outspoken politician has also said the invocation of Article 31 was nothing but simply another second degree State of Emergency.

HERE IS CHILUFYA TAYALI ARTICLE

EDGAR LUNGU IS OUR REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT BUT HE IS NOT A LEADER – FAR FROM IT

I wish leadership was taught in our schools, President Lungu would have benefited from it and he would have served this Country better.

I wish wisdom was a fruit which one can buy from the shops, using Chinese corrupt money, President Lungu would have surely bought hundreds of those wisdom fruits.

I wish we had powers to predict the future, I would have not compromised the principles of The Zambian Voice by getting in the battle field of political campaign for Edgar Lungu, getting beaten and insulted by the UPND and GBM, respectively.

I wish I can understand God’s mysteries which allow evil things to happen yet we pray so hard. Our nation is even called a Christian nation with religious holidays for prayers and fasting declared by the same person who has declared a State Of Emergency of a 2nd degree.

Has President Lungu declared State of Emergency?

My answer is, YES, though of a 2nd degree, but like in murder whether the assailant is charged of 2nd degree murder or otherwise, the victim is dead.

Similarly, whether Amos Chanda or Makebi Zulu (a very promising youthful Lawyer and Minister) tries to underplay this declaration as a MERE invocation of the powers under the Preservation of Public Security Act (article 31) and not the 1st degree State of Emergency (Article 30), which invokes the powers under the Emergency Powers Act, the rights of citizens are threatened by the State.

The issue is that, citizens rights are suspended for the period of the 3 to 6 months subject to Parliament approval which is by default because the majority are PF members who mostly vote on party lines in fear of being rebels and lose the benefits of Chinese money.

Amos is right to say, the current situation is SIMPLY that, the President has GIVEN THE POLICE MORE POWERS to stop and search and or DETAIN suspects LONGER THAN USUAL and may search people WITHOUT a warrant.

However, note the captioned words, because Amos is part of the dictatorship rule of President Lungu, he sees it SIMPLE to GIVE MORE POWERS to police to DETAIN anyone (suspect) LONGER THAN USUAL (without being taken to Court) and they can stop anyone they so wish, or go to any home or office to search for whatever they wish without being stopped or restrained by the law.

From the above statement, it is clear that the citizens rights are taken away, should you find yourself in the hands of the police, which is what President Lungu said at the airport when he arrived. This is nothing but dictatorship.

But what is dictatorship?

In my understanding, it is simply a rule by force (emotions) and they say, when reason fails, emotions kick in.

The other day, I said that, we are being led by very emotional people and the declaration of 2nd degree SOE vindicates me.

Archbishop Mpundu is also vindicated when he said we are in a dictatorship. I hope the Archbishop with tell him in his face when the meet in the meeting proposed by the President.

But why do I say, President Lungu is not a leader?

Yes, he is not, because leaders lead the way. They stay in front and make people follow them by inspiration (democracy) and not by force (dictatorship).

I wonder who is inspired by President Lungu, because I highly doubt even his closest people like Amos and all the ministers, are inspired by him, otherwise they would have been inspired to cut their salaries by half like he has done, which is a noble thing and I commend him for that.

President Lungu does not lead the way (leadership) rather he stays behind and force people to move in a direction he does not even know, but whips anyone who tries to go the other way.

He also shouts at those who try to advise him on which direction to go, that is why Ministers stayed in office illegally when Parliament was dissolved. Presidnt Lungu lashed at us who objected that, we have bad reading culture, politely calling us stupid.

President Lungu is the only leader who has issues with most credible civil societies such as the NGOCC, TIZ, Action-Aid Zambia, ZCSD among others. He is also in conflicts with professional bodies like LAZ, MISA, the Engineers and others.

Credible Churches such as the Catholic and other protestant Churches with huge following have issues with him unless those who are building his Tabernacle and identifying themselves as Christians for Lungu instead of Jesus.

A leader is not emotive, rather he stays serene and reasonable no matter what befalls him/her, so that he can lead (inspire) people in the right direction.

Much as I am concerned by the fires that has been happening in the Country, I don’t think President has acted reasonably. He is being emotional and it is all over his face.

I commend President Lungu for asking people of goodwill and Business community to help rebuild and support victims of the inferno at City market.

However, if President Lungu was reasonable enough, about all these fires, he would have been demanding for answers from the police.

Among all these fires that has been happening, the citizens have not been presented with a conclusive report of the exact cause, all we have are speculations and from that, we have a State of Emergency. This is bad leadership

Instead of firing Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja, for inefficiency in this respect (not treason that is in court coming up on the 17th July 2017), he has been promoted with more powers to abuse those who demand for the worth of his pay which comes from Taxes. This is bad leadership by President Lungu.

Leaders always seek for peace and justice, and we all know, the source of all this tension which President Lungu has been refusing to recognize, like HH has refused to recognize him, it is from the last elections.

I do not support HH in his continuous dispute of the results of last elections, because he has also put the other innocent citizens in apprehension and danger for abuse by the police.

A good leader, knows when to stop pushing for his desires. You can’t keep on being so adamant when things are getting worse for everybody. Let go of this election petition and move on.

Nonetheless, the responsibility for peace, lays on President Lungu who is the republican President, and if he was a leader worth his sort, he would have sorted this issue peacefully without getting to such extents of SOE.

I am very disappointed with both Edgar Lungu and HH because they don’t show the leadership qualities I espouse for and this is why I formed Economic and Equity Party (EEP) so that we can change politics in this Country and give it a direction.

This Country has no direction because we are wasting time of fighting each other instead of thinking of development so that we liberate ourselves from the debts and fund our budget without deficits.

Our Country is in the hands of foreigners because we can’t sustain our budget. Zambians have become foreigners in their own Country with no hope of when things will be better, therefore, they are not motivated. Zambia must be owned by Zambians.

To clear any doubt about this article, my picture is down below in glasses and you can confirm on my mobile 0966888936,

In case Kanganja wants me use the number above, to call me, to save Tax-payers money on fuel and human resource by sending police to come and arrest me, since you now have powers to keep me away from this page which you hate to like.

TAYALI – NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – A NATION IS PEOPLE WITH FREEDOMS!

2021 IS OUR TIME – WAPYA BAISA!