Opinion: Zambia Our Land; We Have To Be Smart If We Have To Shame Enemies Of Peace

By Joe Mwansa Lombe Kaluba

Peace and justice are two words which are usually abused and taken for granted.

Peace l would say has many faces. These faces either create enemies or friends.

How does peace create enemies? It does because of selfishness found in humans. It does because of bitterness, envy, love for evil or because groups or individuals seek to have or get things they don’t deserve.

Therefore, because of this people with these characteristics have no regard whether life or property is lost or destroyed.

Their aim is to cause as much confusion as possible. They use what l may take as Mafia tactics. They can plan and give instructions from anywhere, anytime.

They can even kill or injure people who are even close to them as long as they achieve what they want.

So as l noted above peace has many faces. Others treasure it; others want to deform it.

Those who want it deformed want the government and citizens to be taken to ransom so that elements like a state of emergency are used.

A smart country and government will read between the lines and see through the plans of evil people.

Zambians want peace while its enemies want the opposite.

As much as it is the responsibility of President Lungu to see to it that Zambians are safe, l also think the President and his team of advisors know that evil people may be pushing him to do something which might make them have their way. Let us be smart.

We want peace because if there is no peace we can’t have elements like a peace of mind. A peace of mind is somehow a by-product of Justice.

Anyone who is an enemy of peace can not claim to be a champion of Justice. If people lose lives or have their property destroyed it means there is no justice in that action.

Love, peace and justice should always go together even in our action. We have to think always in those lines regardless of our political affiliation or what we believe in.

I have always said that we have only one Zambia. Which is our only land. In this regard we need to safeguard it.

Safeguarding it means we have to refuse to be used. Safeguarding it means we have to be lovers of peace by action.

God Bless and Protect Zambia from it’s enemies.

The author is a PhD candidate-Political, Gender and Transnational Studies at the International Postgraduate Centre (IPC), Faculty of Social Sciences at Goethe University Frankfurt