Pres. Lungu Heads to CB on Development Mission

President Edgar Lungu will take a breather from the heavy security matters that have preoccupied him in the last 48 hours and commission a copper cable manufacturing plant in Masaiti District.

The Head of State has had a gruelling 48 hours in the wake of the burning down of City Market that was one of the many damage to public property by suspected arsonists.

President Lungu has since announced wide ranging security measures to curb the criminal acts invoking article 31 in a semi- State of Emergency declaration.

He will commission the plant at 09:00 hours before heading to commission the US$528 million ZCCM-IH Cement plant at 11:00 hours.

President Lungu will also flag off the reconstruction of the Ndola-Mufulira road.

The development trajectory will take him off the heavy security matters that has seen the country pushed to the brink of a state of emergency.