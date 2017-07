A bus carrying 40 passengers along the Kafue road was this [yesterday] morning involved in a road traffic accident.

The accident happened near Vuma Filling Station and so far no death has been reported with the passengers sustaining injuries.

Passengers aboard the bus were boys’ brigade from the United Church of Zambia who were on a church trip.

The injured were rushed to the University Teaching Hospital.

The bus driver was reportedly trying to evade a motor cyclist who had cut in his way.