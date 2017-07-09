UPND Team Confers with Malema over Hichilema Incarceration

The opposition UPND management team has taken their Free Hakainde Hichilema campaign on the doorstep of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters party president Julius Malema.

UPND chairperson Mutale Nalumango and Hichilema’s political advisor Douglas Syakalima conferred with Malema in Johannesburg.

Hichilema has been in police custody since April 10 on a charge of treason which is non bailable.

His anxious supporters and followers have dismissed his detention as political persecution.

The case has yet to be cause listed after he was committed to the High Court by the Director of Public Prosecution.

Another South African leader Mmusi Maimane who heads the Democratic Alliance took interest in the matter but was denied entry into Zambia on May 26 when he attempted to attend a court hearing for Hichilema.