Zambian Mission in SA Issues Travel Advisory

The Zambian mission in South Africa has issued a travel advisory assuring the investor community that it is business as usual in the country.

Following the proclamation of a situation likely to cause state of public emergency by President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday there has been apprehension in the investor circles.

However, Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has calmed the waters assuring the business community.

BELOW IS THE ADVISORY

Travel advisory to Zambia

Issued on Friday, 07th July 2017

Zambia is safe, peaceful and experiencing normal situation

On Wednesday July 5th 2016, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, proclaimed the Preservation of Public Security as provided for under Article 31 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia contained in a statutory instrument (SI) No. 53 of 2017.

This proclamation would last for a period of seven days for which it would require Parliament approval if it went beyond seven (7) days.

In the event that Parliament approved, it would only be there for a period of three (3) months.

This measure is a democratic standard world over in the circumstances where there is a possible security threat to public safety or public peace, even when the incidents are isolated.

Please be informed that this is NOT a State of Public Emergency.

Further be notified that there is no Curfew, no restrictions in movements, and no constitutional freedoms have been suspended to Zambians, residents, travellers, tourists or any foreigner.

This action and measure is designed to immediately curb recent reported acts of isolated vandalism to public property and to help maintain Law and Order.

We wish to emphasize that the Zambian government has not declared any state of emergency.

Please be informed that business is going on normally, banks are operating normal hours, shops, hotels, and all public places remain open.

All airline flights to Zambia have kept their schedules and there has been no cancellation or rescheduling of any flights including night flights.

All tourist spots remain open and no special restrictions exists against members of the public or foreign visitors.

The action was also done to protect existing public and private investments.

This was also done to ensure that Zambia maintains its reputed image of a peaceful country and friendly country ready for investment and tourism

Our quest is to guard our renowned peace jealously.

His Excellency

Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa

Pretoria

South Africa

hc@zambiapretoria.net

+27123261847

+27123262223

+27789348684

+27846370900