Fans Flaunt U-20 Versus Seniors Charity Match

Soccer fans are not letting off their demand for a match between the U-20 and senior national team with the City Market disaster presenting an opportunity for their fantasy to be fulfilled.

Fans are circulating a poster staking a possible clash between the U-20 and the Chipolopolo for raising funds for the rebuilding of the gutted City Market.

The poster also proposes that the match will help compensate the people that lost property in the inferno.

Since the U-20 flew high at the Africa Cup and also at the FIFA World Cup some fans have idealistically been calling for the team to be wholesomely elevated to the senior team.

The romance for the U-20 may not even show up in the dream match as the absence of the players that the public adores in Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu, Fashion Sakala and Edward Chilufya may not be as top billing as the public want it to be.

The Football Association of Zambia has yet to respond to the widely circulating demand.