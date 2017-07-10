Liquor Stores: These Are A Time Bomb

By Joe Mwansa Lombe Kaluba

Youths are the leaders it is always said. Another one is ” There is no future without the youth” Well I would say we may not have the future we long for as there won’t be many young people.

The reason is very simple. Young people as young as 14 years are drinking or rather consuming alcohol more than they consumed Infant milk in a day.

This is very sad and not health for the nation. We can’t have a situation where every Jim and Jack is able to afford alcohol just because we have cheap places to buy this.

Liquor shops are now everywhere. Where there was a barbershop there is now liquor store. Where there was a vegetable shop there is a liquor shop. Bupuba ubu!

The question is why? Simple answer. Our local authority or civic leaders have no plans for recreation. Our councils are either corrupt that they are giving licenses to anyone who comes up with a liquor shop or they have failed to control the spread of this time bomb.

This has many effects and not so good out comes.

Girls will go out with any guy who can make them drink their brains out. And guys will take out a girl who has that weakness and later take advantage of them.

If they can’t find anyone to take them out girls will find a cheap liquor store. With just a K100 they know they can get drank with cheap brandy or spirits before they head to a night club.

Boys will get in groups of 5 also just with few kwachas hit a liquor shop or get few bottles of cheap liquor and hummer. Then hit a night spot.

The question is. What do you expect? Poor grade 9 and 12 results because pupils drank more than they studied. Lusaka and Copperbelt recorded poor results even with the help of cheating. Answer: Bukaminamisa nabwaiche.

I mean how do you expect to pass or look for a job if all you do is drink from Monday to Friday evening. Wait! weekend too.

I have no problem with people drinking but responsibility is what is important. And you don’t expect a 14-20 person to drink responsibly.

How do you expect a 16 year old girl to close her leg if she drinks like like a bulule. How do you expect a 17 year old boy to keep it inside the zip or be responsible in future if they drink like water tanks now.

We are seating on a time bomb because in future we are going to have babies who are born drank. We are going to have alcoholism as a religion or government ministry.

People have problems with gases because of too much chakumwa.

My challenge to our leaders both in the central and local government is that let’s control this thing before we regret.

If you think having more alcohol in people’s bodies is development then you are fools.

To the young people remember that you are in your so call comfort zone now but know that tomorrow is coming.

If I had the powers I would put the legal age for drinking to be 21+. Further more make alcohol expensive plus controlled opening ours.

Enjoy the weekend. If you are below 21 years stay at home milk is waiting for you. We can’t have clubs smelling infant milk.

The author is a PhD candidate-Political, Gender and Transnational Studies at the International Postgraduate Centre (IPC), Faculty of Social Sciences at Goethe University Frankfurt