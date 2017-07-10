Pres. Lungu Heads To Dundumwezi, Targets 33 Developmental Projects In Southern Province

President Edgar Lungu shared his thoughts on the eve of his working visit to Southern Province where he will commission some developmental projects.
The Head of State tabulated a number of developmental projects that have happened under his wing. He will also visit Dundumwezi an area whose people resoundingly rejected him in the presidential election in August 2016 i preference to opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.
Hichilema received a near 100% vote in the area
BELOW IS PRESIDENT LUNGU’S SOCIAL MEDIA POSTING:
I will be in Southern Province tomorrow for a two day working visit. Whilst there, I will commission the Dundumwezi- Kalomo Road in line with our Link Zambia project.
As I promised in September 2016, my government will not leave anyone behind in terms of development.
You may wish to know that the Patriotic Front government has implemented a number of projects in Southern Province including the ones below;
1.) An Ultra Modern Airport in Livingstone – Harry Mwaanga Nkhumbula
2.) A Modern Intercity Bus Terminal
3.) A Modern Market in Livingstone
4.) Township Roads in Livingstone
5.) Township Roads in Choma
6.) State of Art Hospital in Munyumbwe Gwembe
7.) Running tap water in Pemba district
8.) Construction of Monze Township roads
9.) Construction of Mazabuka Township roads
10.) Availability of Health Posts in almost all the Districts in the Province
11.) Bottom road are on course
12.) Construction of a Modern Secondary School in Gwembe with 800 pupils attending capacity
13.) Construction of a Modern Secondary school in Sibongile
14.) Construction of a three storey office Block in Choma with over 200 houses
15.) Commencement of phase one of the Bottom Road
16.) Construction of Kazungula Road
17.) Construction of Tourist Modern Market in Livingstone
18.) Refurbishment of Livingstone General Hospital
19.) Creation of New Districts
20.) Construction of Bridges in rural areas Mbila
21) Restocking Cattle Programmes
22) Construction of the Kafue – Mazabuka Road
23) Construction of Livingstone – Falls town Road
24.) Construction of the Airport Road Livingstone (Zimba Livingstone road)
25.) Water and drainage systems in Choma
26.) The upgrading of Choma Town to Provincial headquarter
27.) Installation of New Telecommunication towers
28.) Installation of ZESCO Sub-station across the Province
29.) Adoption of more Agriculture Programmes to improve cattle intensified
30.) Upgrade of Chikankata to district level
31.) Construction of health posts in Kambo, Ncooba, Silomo, Cili and Sichifulo in Nyawa chiefdoms.
32.) Upgrade of Kazungula to district level
33.) Construction of Kazungula bridge.
I will not leave any Zambian behind, I will bring development to every corner of our country.