Semi State Of Emergency Meant to Silence Critics – GBM

UPND vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has broken his silence in the aftermath of the proclamation of the existence of a situation likely to lead to a public emergency.
Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, has labelled the move as dictatorial and pre-determined by the PF leadership.
Below is his full statement:
09.07.2017
PRESS STATEMENT
STATE OF EMERGENCY DESIGNED TO SILENCE OPPOSITION AND CRITICS
Country men and women, Edgar Lungu’s invocation of the Threatened State of Emergence is unnecessary and constitutes abuse of power designed to silence his critics and kill democracy and human rights in our beautiful land. It is clear that his actions are premeditated and designed to strengthen the hand of dictatorship.
There are adequate laws in Zambia which can be used to deal with any crime. Cases of arson can easily be dealt with under the Penal Code and other relevant pieces of legislation. They do not require a State of emergency to arrest arsonists.
What is required at this stage is for the police to undertake a thorough investigation and bring the culprits to book while ensuring that the Local authorities and Disaster Management Unit assist those affected by the fires to start a new life.
What is surprising is that even before investigations are concluded, Edgar Lungu and his officials Inonge Wina , Mwakalombe， stephen Kampyongo and Mumbi Phiri have already predetermined this case and the investigation may neither be thorough nor genuine.
It was also shocking that Lungu could accuse the opposition of being behind these acts of arson claiming they want to compel him and PF to hold negotiations and form a government of national unity.
To begin with, UPND has never sought and asked for discussions with PF for a Government of National Unity and we challenge him and the entire PF leadership to prove to the nation that UPND expressed interest to form a Government of National Unity. UPND has never and will never seek a government of national unity with a dictatorial regime.
Lungu should show leadership for once and tell the nation where he got this fake information he is using to accuse the opposition of being behind the fires. If it is from the police, then he must fire his police command for incompetence or apologise to the nation.
It is surprising that Lungu jumped to conclusions about the fires and other acts of arson without proper investigations and rushed to declare a threatened state of emergency.
We believe that the declaration of a state of emergency is not in public interest but in PF interest. The State of emergency was schemed by the PF government a long time ago. For example, in April this year Edgar Lungu warned while he was in Livingstone that he would bring a State of emergency if violence and vandalism continued.
When the church mother bodies raised very cardinal issues regarding the current state of the nation and called for dialogue as a way to resolve certain matters, Lungu didn’t just decline the invitation to meet the church leaders, but made derogatory remarks about the church mother bodies and immediately rubbished their well-meaning biblical guidance by saying everything was just fine in the country and that is why he was flying around the world and other Heads of States were visiting Zambia.
Lungu demeaned the clergy by accusing them that tension only existed in their heads and that they were just pleasing their pay masters. This was another clear indication that he was well aware of his plans to take the country into such a situation of state of emergency.
If there is no tension in the country, why has Lungu declared a threatened state of emergency?
We are also wondering why the state is ignoring evidence coming from the scenes of crime.
There is video evidence of testimonies from eye witnesses who revealed that the Lusaka City market was gutted shortly after being opened when the Zambia Police and Lusaka City Council officials went in to clean the premises.
That has been ignored and threats have instead continued being issued away from the tips needed in investigations.
We are also fully aware that it’s not long ago when PF cadres openly revealed that they would be helping the Zambia Police stationed at the market in offering security to the city market and public places in Lusaka and other areas.
Shortly after the market was gutted, even before any investigations were carried out by relevant security wings, PF leadership such as Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo, Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and later Vice-President Inonge Wina were all over making insinuations that some people who want to grab power were behind the spate of fires and sabotage in the country.
Attached to this document is what Stephen Kampyongo and Mwakalombe said when they addressed victims at the Market shortly after fire broke out.
Later Lungu also went to the same market and openly said he would take decisions that he would not care about being labelled as a dictator as he would limit civil liberties for people.
How did they know the criminals without investigations?
The next day, Lungu addressed a special cabinet meeting where they resolved to invoke article 31 of the Zambian Constitution which is basically a proclamation of the Threatened State of Emergency.
In his Press Conference, Lungu finally revealed the real reasons why the country was in the current state of affairs ; which is that there was a stalemate resulting from the contentious August 2016 elections. This is the root of the political crisis . The anger we are seeing from the PF and its government as well as the scheme to introduce dictatorship through the state of emergency and the incarceration of HH emanates from the disputed 2016 presidential elections.
From the trend of events and going by what we have read in history, any citizen should have no doubt that the PF leadership is out to wipe out any form of dissent in the country and fully cement what has now been widely quoted by both local and international media and bodies that Zambia under the PF regime has slumped into dictatorship.
The solution lies in resolving issues connected to the 2016 contentious elections.
As at now, we insist on the speedy release of our incarcerated UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his co-accused plus other political prisoners who are in detention over trumped up charges.
We will continue pursuing all the legal, civilized and peaceful means as a way to achieve meaningful political and economic development of our country.
We also believe that the quickest way to achieving and resolving the current impasse is for the courts of law to urgently dispose of the outstanding cases such as our right to be heard in the High Court over our presidential petition.
We also wish to argue that if the country goes ahead with this proclamation of the Threatened State of emergency, it is no doubt that innocent Zambians will be arrested on mere suspicion just to fulfil the Patriotic Front’s political agenda to remain in power forever at all costs.
I wish to point out that the solution to end existing tension in the country does not lie in using state institutions against those with dissenting views but to engage all political players around the table. There is need for dialogue.
We therefore call upon all patriotic citizens to defend our democracy.
Issued by
GEOFFREY BWALYA MWAMBA
UPND VICE PRESIDENT.
8 Comments
Bk
GBM you are very dull and stupid go to school
mulase
Iam not so sure if this well articulated statement is from GBM.Anyway let me not dwell on its semantics for now but extract sense nd nonsense from it.Ba GBM..from yo statement iam able to conclude that u ar still leaking the bruises u sustained from PF.I really wonder how yo contention on the election is more bent on the Presidential results nd not on the Parliamentary ones.Wat u ignore to realise is Parliamentary defeats ar a clear yard stick under which u can measure yo strength in an election. One thing you mid to know ba GBN nd yo UPND is that as long as the numbers of yo MPs in Parliament will remain as they ar,you will NEVER run government. Yo Presidential Petition in courts will not take u to state house.Ba GBM I urge u to work hard nd improve on Parliamentary elections wea I feel u have serious challenges against the PF nd this must start by u yourself winning the Kasama election wea you claim u ar a force nd the basis which made UPND give you the position u hold of cause other than the monies they wanted to milk from u..I also think that u ar a reason UPND lost election in 2016.Y do I say so.. Yo calibre is at variance nd quiet far from yo president HH.That’s y in the absence of HH the UPND is a dead Party.Right or wrong?Do u think if ECL today was no More PF would die?The answer is NO bwana.I can go on nd on to try nd school u nd UPN
Hakainyela heka
GBM, Ulichipuba Sana, ichisushi. You are deliberately breaking the law with impunity. Lungu did well to evoke article 31 so that your lawlessness can be monitored. Just accept that you lost the elections and move on. Don’t say Lungu is a dictator when its you who are busy creating a monster in him. You pushed him too far against the wall and you are making sure that our country is ungovernable. Don’t complain, you are the causers of what is prevailing in our country. I can be happy if upnd can be disbanded because its an axis of evil. You don’t know politics.
mulase
Iam not so sure if this well articulated statement is from GBM.Anyway let me not dwell on its semantics for now but extract sense nd nonsense from it.Ba GBM..from yo statement iam able to conclude that u ar still leaking the bruises u sustained from PF.I really wonder how yo contention on the election is more bent on the Presidential results nd not on the Parliamentary ones.Wat u ignore to realise is Parliamentary defeats ar a clear yard stick under which u can measure yo strength in an election. One thing you mid to know ba GBN nd yo UPND is that as long as the numbers of yo MPs in Parliament will remain as they ar,you will NEVER run government. Yo Presidential Petition in courts will not take u to state house.Ba GBM I urge u to work hard nd improve on Parliamentary elections wea I feel u have serious challenges against the PF nd this must start by u yourself winning the Kasama election wea you claim u ar a force nd the basis which made UPND give you the position u hold of cause other than the monies they wanted to milk from u..I also think that u ar a reason UPND lost election in 2016.Y do I say so.. Yo calibre is at variance nd quiet far from yo president HH.That’s y in the absence of HH the UPND is a dead Party.Right or wrong?Do u think if ECL today was no More PF would die?The answer is NO bwana.I can go on nd on to try nd school u nd UPND but knowing how thick yo brains ar,I wud be wasting my tym.At the tym I was IPS for Chipata central under PF I remember our late President Michael chilufya sata emphasising on us working hard to winning local govt and Parliamentary elections for him to win the Presidential election especially wea MMD was strong and we did just that.I won’t tell u wea PF is now coz u still think they ar still in the opposition atleast according to u kkkkkkk.I won’t talk about the fires and the revocation of article 31 coz of the reasons u know better.I end my case.
Shawn
Useless government we have in Zambia.
mulase
Avoid over borrowing from yo sponsors which include Angro America during elections the reason u ar now under massive pressure to go to state house.Look bwana that money u borrow which end up in HHs bank and a known chief will never win u elections.Let that money trickle down to lower organs of the Party in all parts of Zambia nd more wea PF is strong.2 go and talk to the people on real issues ie how u intend to improve on the economy which u think PF hasn’t done wen given a vote now and not wait until u ar a few months before an election. I mean this is wat the late king cobra did.I say so not because I wish PF to lose the next elections. No no no.I love PF and it’s programs from the depth of my heart for now but ninvela chifundo kuti mwa luza maningi ma elections na ndalama zambili zo bweleka.Mapenzi mapati maningi aya ngondi bona kuli ndunywe.Baya kumwaanga umwi kamulindila.Aya Mali ngomu kweleta aya kumu njizya mu ntolongo basa.Kkkkkk.Worry not about my broken Tonga coz iam not Tonga but from the east.
Prophet
GBM, forget that, this man has no vision to our country, maybe to his party.
mya
Tapali efyomulelanda ba gbm..u are the one who is behind this..