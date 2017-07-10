Former ZANASU Vice-President Prince Ndoyi says the opposition UPND is ‘irretrievably on a shameless mission of embarrassment.’

Commenting on the trip by UPND’s top blass who visited South Africa’s opposition leader CIC Julius Malema, Mr Ndoyi said the UPND have turned themselves into a political cannon are now shooting in all directions for political relevance internationally.

He noted that as opposed to visiting opposition political parties abroad the UPND leadership should have taken advantage of the visits by the three Presidents eho have visited the country in the last two months and asked for audience if indeed their motive is to find someone to mediate for them regarding the incarceration their leader.

Below is the full statement as Mr Ndoyi.

We want to comment on the trip by the UPND leadership to visit South Africa’s opposition leader CIC Julius Malema. It is worrisome the amount of desperation we are witnessing from the UPND in the last few months.

This is yet another failed desperate attempt to try and set a stage for themselves into international politics, as well as set a tone to portray themselves as though they have grown into international politics. The UPND must not rob Malema of the integrity he holds among South Africans.

UPND are irretrievably on a shameless mission of embarrassment. They have turned themselves into a political lose cannon, shooting in all directions for help, even from places and individuals that nobody in the world would consider.

Their actions in the past months are a thorn in the flesh of people that laid the foundations of politics in our country, people like Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Mainza Chona and others. We can’t imagine for a bit, if Anderson Mazoka were to rise today to see what his party has been reduced to, evidenced from the political immaturity they are exhibiting.

We urge the EFF not to stoop low to the levels of UPND, who in their desperation called a stooge of Hellen Zille, Mmusi Maimane to try and gain political sympathy from the international community. The move failed because Zambians from the onset understand the interests of Hellen Zille, Mmusi Maimane and their Democratic Alliance(DA) party.

Infact these are some of things President Lungu mentioned during the Press Conference that there a number of business men who want to usurp political power in Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe and our country.

We are of the view that the move by the UPND somewhat exposes them and vindicates the President, and Zambians should be weary of these moves. We urge the EFF who represent the genuine interests of South Africans not to fall into the trap of the UPND.

The EFF practices practical and logical politics, and they would be dammed if they began courting a political party that is hell bent on polarizing their own country. It is surprising that the UPND has no friendship with any sitting head of state, but have gone on rampage meeting opposition political parties.

Their aspirations for leadership and national office do not represent the interests of the indigenous Zambian people, but those of the opposition political parties in South Africa and we are confident no jokes that Zambians could not be fooled in that direction.

The UPND have entered a Political mode destructive; not only to themselves, but to the nation at large. They no longer represent the values and rich heritage upon which the Zambian politics was established.

Lastly, if the UPND are genuinely looking for people to mediate over the incarceration of their president HH, they should have taken the opportunity to talk to Presidents who have visited the country.

In the last two months, we have received three Heads Of States and we are sure President Lungu would have taken heed of any advise coming from any of the three regarding their issues. Our advise is let themcalm down and genuinely reconcile their actions over the last months with the Zambian people.

Issued by;

Prince J. Ndoyi