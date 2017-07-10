UPP Leader Saviour Chishimba May Face Arrest

Opposition UPP leader Saviour Chishimba may be arrested for allegedly defaming President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

This follows an official complaint filed with the Zambia Police by three ruling party supporters.

Chishimba allegedly held a press briefing at which he called the Head of State “foolish” and questioned his mental capacity to run the country.

The recording of the press briefing widely circulated online also shows Chishimba questioning whether President Lungu thought he was running the affairs of Zambia as a family business.

Former reality show Big Brother Africa contestant turned cadre Maxwelll Chongu is the lead complainant while Phil Chikuwa and Chomba Kaoma are witnesses.