Zimbabwe Deny Zambia Cosafa Crown

Zambia yesterday suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in the finals of the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup played at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe made their intentions clear when Knox Mutizwa headed home in the 22nd minute benefitting from an Allan Chibwe error.

But Zambia got back level through substitute Lubinda Mundia who scored with his first touch with a bullet header in the 39th minute.

The two sides went to the half time break tied at 1-all but with the second half the Zimbabweans came more aggressive and deservedly regained the lead through a sweetly struck Talent Chawapiwa shot in the 56th minute.

With the Zimbabweans not taking off their feet off the gas pedal they extended the lead in the 66th minute through Ocena Mushure.

Zimbabwe now holds the record of five Cosafa Castle Cup titles, one better than South Africa and Zambia.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda will now focus his attention to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Swaziland away on Saturday.