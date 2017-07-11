IT’S 90 DAYS: Parliament Expectedly Stretches Semi-State Of Emergency To Three Months

The Patriotic Front dominated Parliament has adopted a motion tabled by Vice President Inonge Wina to confirm and extend the declaration of a state of threatened public emergency by President Edgar Lungu, in terms of Article 31(2) and (5) of the Constitution of Zambia.

Parliament resolved to support the declaration of a state of threatened public emergency declared by President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday, 5th July, 2017 under Statutory Instrument No. 53 of 2017, for a period of 90 days.

85 Members of Parliament voted in favor of the motion. About 46 members of parliament did not attend the session as they are serving suspension with the other 12 skipping.