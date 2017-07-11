Kabimba Adds Voice to SOE Debate

Rainbow Party president Wynter Kabimba says if the Patriotic Front government does not come out with clear evidence on who is behind the destruction of public property then it will be logical to conclude that they are the ones responsible.

And Kabimba said that instead of rushing to declare a state of threatened public emergency government should have allowed thorough professional investigations.

Featuring on Radio Phoenix Talk Show Good Governance, Kabimba said that once the state of threatened public emergency was approved by parliament it could not be extended beyond 90 days according to the article invoked.

“If government does not give us clear evidence on who is cutting Zesco pylons, who started the fire at Luburma Market, who gutted City Market then we will have no other conclusion that to say that the PF is responsible,” he said.

“They should tell us who is responsible, what political party they belong to. We do not want these pronouncements about sabotage because they are the ones in charge of government.”

He added: “Not every act of arson is sabotage. You cannot say these crimes are politically motivated without giving us evidence.”

Kabimba said that the proclamation of state of threatened public emergency would amount to nothing in the absence of professional investigations.

“If it were up to us we would have left this matter in the hands of professional investigators to come up with evidence. We want to know who these people are, we want to know on whose behalf they are acting on,” he said.

Kabimba said the church had become an accomplice in dividing the nation by having one half hiring itself out as praise singers of the establishment.

“I have not condemned one group of the church against another but what I am against is the divide and rule tactics. I do not agree that government must only hear praises from the church. They must hear condemnation with a good heart,” he said.

Kabimba said that the church had played a similar role during Frederick Chiluba’s reign of being praise singers.

Kabimba said that article 31 did not provide for a renewal of the invocation of the state of threatened public emergency beyond three months.