Petersen Renders Personal Testimony on Tribalism Cancer

Popular musician Mukubesa Mundia has added his witty vibe to the touchy tribal cancer eating away at the Zambia social fabric.

Mundia, better known as Petersen adds a personal experience to bare his thoughts on a subject everyone knows exists but opt to look the other way.

Below is his full statement:

TRIBALISM IS A MINDSET; FRIENDS’ MINDS CAN BE INFECTED TOO.

My names are Mukubesa Mundia, my mother and father were both Lozi (MTSRIP), l’m a Zambian. I am also known as Petersen Zagaze in the Southern African music cycles.

Before I had my first hit song ever (Munyaule), I had musician idols I looked up to and longed to work with.

My first interactions with the music Industry was through 3 guys (Ba Crazy): one was Andrew Hakanzaba (a Tonga) who’s still my very good friend and family now, the other was Darlington Kayika Chiwanza ( the might Luvale of a the trio) who l run to nowadays if l have car problems, and my most silly minded friend of them all in my life, Joseph Wigan Kamwendo Jr (a Mambwe) – ya driver, ya sikola lol…. Who has become a blood brother (if there’s such a thing).

These guys taught me to support and accept promising talent, despite how unrepresentable it appears. I owe a lot to them, they believed and used my first ever song writing skills as early as 2002.

After l became the Petersen Zagaze you know today in 2005, l met a fellow but old timer artist friend who opened my eyes and taught me that relevance in the music Industry isn’t about hit songs but presence, connections, image, impression, branding and the real cooperate-showbiz hustle. I had the fame and hot songs, he had the experience. So together we became “door na doorframe” partners.

I carried him along on my first flights abroad, my first huge stage performers countrywide, we hustled for deals from government, the cooperate and private organizations.

We traveled and met various people of different tribes within and outside the SADC region. l was convinced and l believed in our dream, to take Zambian (Our Nation) music international, so as to put our country on the world map. All this time, we were brothers in the industry, carrying the identity Zambia on our foreheads. I mean, we even sung for different politicians and ECZ together.

Little did l know that all along in his head, l was a Lozi and he was a better tribe.

It had to take President Michael Sata’s death, and it had to definitely take HH and EL to be the main contenders in Zambian elections.

In my dear friend’s head “Other Zambian tribes are better and bigger than the rest, it’s wise to be realistic and accept that you belong to a less significant tribe” he wrote and told me off in a Whatsapp full on musicians, managers and promoters.

A few whatsapp group members went quiet and could only comment with typo emoji. That comment made a lot of young people i considered friends and pals come out and bluntly put their sided tribal views in the open. After hours of a reality check in that chat group on how many young people are mentally affected and brain washed by this tribal superiority, I left the group and up to date I’m very skeptical about being in any chat group. The longest i stay when added is 3 weeks to avoid losing ‘friends’. It’s hard to dine with someone who considers you less of a human, hence the phobia to face another tell off.

You might have been or maybe you are in my situation and you don’t have an idea your friend views you differently, please have these dialogue to help, inform and change the perception of many on humanity, race and tribe.

Lucky Dube sung different colors one people, Bob Marley sung one love, kaunda sung tiyende pamodzi…. Something made them take such action.

What is the best approach to tackle this unfortunate tribal headache?

One Zambia, One Nation.