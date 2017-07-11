Pres. Lungu Preaches Love To Southerners

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has noted that he will serve all including those who do not love him because he is elected to be Republican President.

Speaking upon arrival in Livingstone, President Lungu thanked the people that had come to welcome him to the province but noted he would still serve his presidential obligations even to those who may despise him.

“I am happy that you found time to come and see me, it shows your love for me. But even those who don’t love me, I have a duty to look after them,” he said.

President Lungu also revealed that he was aware of manoeuvres by some individuals to disrupt his stay in Southern Province, however, he advised people not to follow such orders because in bid to try harm him they would only endanger their own lives because he has security employed to protect him.

He instead advised individuals to rather follow orders of other members who had asked members of their political affiliation to boycott his addresses.

“If you see the police coming in large numbers, they are here to protect law and order. This is because we have reports that some people want to try and disrupt and embarrass the President during the course of this visit,” he said.

“But some people have told their members that don’t go and welcome him. I think that’s the best you can do, just say ‘don’t go and welcome Lungu’. But to start throwing stones, I think it’s uncalled for…. if you try to harm me physically, you will be harmed before you harm me…. . I am your servant, so because of that, these people will protect me.”