Dundumwezi Shows Pres. Lungu Some Love

President Edger Lungu showed no hard feelings on his visit to Dundumwezi Constituency on a development mission and pledged none discrimination on account of political affiliation.

The Head of State was joined on this mission by three traditional leaders in Chief Chikanta, Simwatachela and Chieftainess Mwenda.

President Lungu commissioned the Kalomo Itezhi-Tezhi road as part of his two day visit to Southern Province.

Earlier on his arrival in the province at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula Airport, President Lungu had stirred a hornet’s nest by taking on his critics.

“You need to know that I am very thick skinned; insults will not move me, bad language will not move me; but if you try to harm me physically, you will be harmed before you harm me. So just sit in your cabin and pray that I drop dead,” he said.

“Insult me if you want, but don’t try to harm me because you will be harmed first. I am not here by choice but by the choice of the people of Zambia under the laws enshrined in the Constitution. I am your servant, so because of that, these people will protect me.”

The Head of State was not mincing his words and charged further digging at his apparent emerging chief adversary in Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people of Southern Province who was conspicuously missing in the welcoming party.

“Just accept that I am in charge, if you don’t I will just ignore you. Just accept it because if you refuse, people have accepted anyway. I am here to deliver on behalf of the Zambian people throughout the Republic,”

People Lungu interacted with the local people on his visit acquainting himself with their problems.