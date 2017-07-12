UPND Goes To Court To Challenge Semi State Of Emergency

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) have gone to the court to challenge the semi State of Emergency recently declared by President Edgar Lungu through the invocation of Article 31.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka has filed before the Constitutional Court alleging that national assembly can not approve to invoke article 31 on extending the Threatened State of Public Emergency proclaimed by President Edgar Lungu in the absence of 46 members of parliament as a quorum was not formed.

In the originating summons filed in the Constitutional Court today, UPND as applicants have cited the Attorney General as first respondent and the Speaker of the national assembly as second respondent.

UPND also alleges that the absentia of the 46 UPND members of parliament is a calculated move by Patriotic Front to pave way for state of emergency forgetting that they earlier absconded parliament at their own peril despite being warned forcing the speaker to suspend them.

The UPND wants the ConCourt to interpret whether the use of the words “by the majority of all members thereof” in Article 31 is so ambiguous, vague or absurd that it warrants for departing from the Liberal and Purposive rules of Interpretation and whether or not the Speaker can convene National Assembly in the absence of 46 suspended MPs.

They also seek that the ConCourt to interpret whether the remaining members of the House who comprise mostly of PF MPs can vote to extend the Threatened State of Public Emergency.

However, the party leadership on social media are being castigated by theur supporters calling them headless chickens.

Their supporters have advised their leaders and lawyers to instead focus on finding ways to have incarcerated leader Hakainde Hichilema out of prison instead of raising unsubstantiative court cases.