Antonio Mwanza: Is History Repeating Itself?

Before our very eyes, history is repeating itself. The question is, will we ever learn? Those who have eyes let them see, those who have ears, let them hear.

18th August, 1997

At a press briefing later in the day, State House spokesman Richard Sakala said that government’s initial investigations into the fires and acts of violence indicated that these were caused by UNIP. Government spokesman David Mpamba also said that the fires and the violence were the work of the opposition parties. Sakala said that some of the youths who had marched to State House to protest the burning of the stalls later regrouped at Freedom House, the UNIP headquarters. Sakala also said the probe would soon be completed and the culprits brought to trial.

UNIP president Kenneth Kaunda denies that his party was responsible for the fires and charges that they were in fact started by the government. He claims that the fires were deliberately started by the government to cause confusion in the country and provide the government with an excuse for declaring a State of Emergency and to ban UNIP.

Some members of the ruling MMD have called on President Chiluba to declare a State of Emergency amid growing speculation that there could be a dusk to dawn curfew imposed on Lusaka.

Antonio Mwanza.