I Was Duped Into Believing My Lawyers Were Present For Luanshya Court Session, says Hichilema

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says he was duped into believing he had legal representation for today’s court session in Luanshya.

There was speculation Hichilema had been taken to unknown place only to appear in Luanshya attending a court session for unlawful assembly.

Hichilema says he was picked from his cell at Mukobeko Prison around 06:00 AM for the Luanshya court session. When he inquired about legal representation State Police told him they were outside waiting to accompany him to court.

BELOW IS HICHILEMA’S WRITE UP THIS EVENING

Good evening fellow countrymen and women,

It is my sincere hope that you all are doing fine out there. I wish to thank you all for your growing concern and prayers over my health and treatment during this period.

May I also take this opportunity to confirm that indeed this morning I was picked from Mukobeko Maximum prison in Kabwe, Central, Zambia around 06:00hrs to Luanshya Magistrate court on the Copperbelt to attend a court case in which I am charged with unlawful assembly and seditious practices.

I wish to state here that I was picked alone in the midst of the state officers who drove me to Luanshya and back to Mukobeko, I understand this made it difficult for my family, party members and friends to know my whereabouts or indeed my wellbeing.

I did appear in Luanshya Magistrate court for a case of unlawful assembly and it has since been adjourned to 28th August, 2017.

However, I understand that you were all wondering about my whereabouts, well! just to also let you know that the State Officers picked me, alone, early in the morning from the cell room. I queried on the whereabouts of my legal team but I was duped that they were outside the Prison cells awaiting for me to come out so they can accompany me to Luanshya for a court case.

When I came out of the prison, I just discovered that my lawyers were not even present and available to accompany me to Luanshya contrary to what I was told inside the prison cell. I then realised that I was going to be moved without my lawyers or anyone close by.

I have now been re-joined with my fellow 5 co- accused in the treason case and now at Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe’s Central Zambia.

And yes, I understand your anxieties and emotions about what is happening in our country, just like you, I am also concerned.

I am concerned even on how people are living both in here and out there, and really this is an opportunity for me to even identify better solutions on how our country can fight poverty, reclaim our democracy and our freedoms.

We must as a country stand firm and lead the way to good governance, democracy and development.

We must as a nation join hands and stand together for the good of our country, just like we united to end one party state in the country.

At this stage, yes, just like everyone else out there, my life is in danger, in danger because just like you, my rights to health check ups are restricted and am sure even our people in Kashinakazhi, Mbangomba, Chilubi Island, Sikongo, and several other places may have no access to better health care.

I sympathise with them and can only assure them that we are not far from eradicating poverty.

Our vision has always been that of channeling the scare state resources to sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and not political persecutions.

Fellow citizens, when in such times, always say to yourself this biblical quote: “He who is in me, is greater than the one outside”.

God bless you all,

God bless our country.

Hakainde Hichilema.

UPND PRESIDENT.