Family Loses 3 Members Including Twins After Fire Ravages Home

Three members of the same family have been burnt to ashes after their house caught fire in Kalulushi.

According to information obtained from local officials, the fire was caused by a candle.

The owner of the house which was burnt down on Tuesday has been identified as Annie Kobe.

Kobe reportedly went to spend the night at a funeral leaving behind young twins and a 25 year old woman in the house, which caught fire as a result of a candle.

Kalulushi district police state that the fire started around 04:00 hours.