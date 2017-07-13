Incarcerated Hichilema Appears in Luanshya Court

Incarcerated UPND vice president was ferried to the Luanshya Magistrate Court in another of the numerous court appearances he is making routinely.

Hichilema who on Wednesday was couriered from the Lusaka Central Prison to Mukobeko Magistrate Court was appearing in the case where he is charged alongside his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba for unlawful assembly.

The prosecution team has applied for an adjournment as the lead advocate in the matter is in Lusaka attending to another matter.

Magistrate John Mbuzi adjourned the matter to a later date. Hichilema’s co-accused GBM was not in court.

The UPND leader has been in jail from April 10 on a charge of treason and has spent time at Chimbokaila and Mukobeko Maximum Prison.

Hichilema is expected to be taken back to Mukobeko where he is will await for his next day in court.