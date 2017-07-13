Luapula’s Chimense Chiefdom Gets Secondary School

The people of Luapula’s Chimese chiefdom are happy with the new constructed secondary school.

Most people talked to described the construction of the only secondary school as a dream comes true.

The project started in 2013 and was due for completion within two years.

According to the engineer in charge of the project Henry Miyobe, the delay to complete the project was as a result of erratic supply of resources to the project.

Parents living around the school expressed delight their children will no longer walk long distance to Mansa to attend secondary schoo.

Children in the area covered about 20 kilometers to attend classes every day. the residents praised the Patriotic government for fulfilling the election promise.