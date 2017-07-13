Tayali Says PF Should Not Celebrate Positive Economic Signs

Opposition leader Chilufya Tayali has gone on an onslaught attacking the Patriotic Front and other individuals with opinions leaning towards the ruling party for applauding some economic gains in the recent past.

The PF have been making a strong case of the gains of the local kwacha against major currencies, the reduction of mealie meal prices and load-shedding.

But Tayali is not giving the ruling party an easy ride.

THERE IS NOTHING FOR PF TO CELEBRATE OVER THE SO CALLED “REAL STATE OF ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY” AS PROPAGANDISTS WANT TO CLAIM

The PF cadres have gone bonkers about the reduction of Mealie meal price, exchange rate, lending rate, load-shedding hours, and inflation.

I pity these naive cadres, including this queen diva (Tilyenji Mwanza) who polish the dictatorship of President Lungu with nice words, to make him look like a humble man yet the man has taken the Lucifer route in politics.

Tax-payers and the family of Tilyenji Mwanza spent resources on her so that she can be a productive journalist contributing to the nation, but due to lack of dignified jobs, the young lady is masquerading as a freelancer which is nothing but a journalist who is not employed.

Amos Chanda and the PF in general do not seem to appreciate this young lady for her contributions to the victory of Edgar Lungu because she made the empty statements of President Lungu sound sweet.

I strongly think this lady comes out very sarcastic, calling me sexist, when I care for her welfare. I wonder if Amos even knows how this lady pays rent and take her child/children to school while his are at an International school.

Anyway, EEP will take care of all the young people by giving them opportunities so that they can bring out their potentials. Even Nakiwe Simpungwe and Inonge Mulope will be employed properly like Charlie The-engineer Simusokwe. We need to give our youths a dignified life, not let them live at the mercy of others (hand-outs) without economic independence.

I am saying all this because, the dependency on people like Amos and Kaisa impedes our brilliant youths from thinking independently and contribute positively to the development of our nation. Instead they play pretend and glorify mediocrity like the leadership of President Lungu.

Given the right conditions, youths like Tilyenji Mwanza would not fail to interpret the cause of mealie meal prices. There is nothing for the PF to be proud of, because they have not implemented any policy to influence the fall of prices of the commodity, it is all about basic law of supply and demand.

At the moment, there is plenty of maize from last year’s stock and this year’s harvest. Farmers are desperate to sell off their maize and so the price of maize has gone down hence the reduction in price of mealie meal.

A responsible Govt would be looking at how farmers are breaking-even to make sure that they don’t run at a loss considering that ferlizer was increased in last year’s farming season. FISP was also messed up, so as EEP we are hoping farmers are not losing out.

On the exchange rate, it is very simple to understand that, our traditional forex earning is copper, so if the price of copper increases, our Kwacha performs better. At the moment, copper is about 5,780.08 USD/t compared to the a plummeted price of less than 4,500 USD/t during the economic recession when our Kwacha went high.

Apart from that, high imports put pressure on the exchange rate because there is high demand of dollars for people to buy whatever commodities on the foreign market.

In the last few years Zambia has been busy importing material for infrastructure development increasing the trade deficit over 300% so the dollar shot up.

The imports were encouraged by high debt contraction such as the Eurobond and other Chinese corrupt deals. Unfortunately, we have borrowed more than enough to over 55% of our GDP so Govt has reduced on borrowing hence the expenditure on imports has reduced thereby, reduced pressure on the dollar, consequently, the reduction of the exchange rate.

Again here, there is nothing for the PF to pride over, because, they can’t spend more, they have no money. Even if they may want to borrow more, they can’t just get the money, because who is going to give them. IMF is trying to help but the conditions are not as easy at the Chinese money.

On the leading rates, basically Govts control the flow of money in circulation through monetary policy (lending rate). The higher the rates, the less money in the economy. This is done to control inflation rate.

If there is too much money in circulation (people have money), demand of goods and services increases, causing the prices to increase rapidly which consequently increases inflation.

To arrest the situation of high inflation Govt increases the lending rates like they did to bring down inflation to a single digit. Unfortunately, this brought its side effect of poor loan repayments and slowdown in economic performance because people did not have money, hence the recent reduction of the lending rates.

Again here PF can’t claim any accolades because their policies are so inconsistent and it is not helping the business community as well as individuals are are still paying for higher on the loans they got when the lending rate was higher. Some banks have not reduced their interest rates making clients pay more.

The economic-social impact of high monetary policy is that, people struggle to get cash, the poor becomes poorer and vulnerable for abuse for little pay.

We need a predictable economy which can help businesses to plan and remain consistent otherwise PF is a chipantepante (haphazard) and they should be ashamed of themselves.

Lending rates have reduced because Govt has also sucked out liquidity from the economy through local debt. Many businesses (and workers) have not been paid by Govt which is causing financial stress.

To easy the situation they have resorted to reduce the lending rates but the situation is still stressful and unless you work at State House where Chinese flood like locust while ordinary Zambians have no access, they President Lungu talks of open door policy.

I am kind of tired, I need to sleep a bit, so bear with my typos and grammatic errors, I hope you get the sense of what I am talking about. I will touch on electricity later. But I know, cadres might get very little so they will just be insulting.

TAYALI – NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – A NATION IS PEOPLE!

2021 IS OUT TIME – WAPYA BAISA!