Times Of Zambia Employees Go Seven Months Without Pay

Times of Zambia workers have gone seven months without pay.
Workers at one of the two country’s major daily public newspapers have endured serious challenges since 2011.
The union has tried to engage the Ministry of Information for dialogue to no avail.
Last year, workers at the institution protested by staging a strike which was calmed down by management.
There is a possible work stoppage looming with the union still consulting members on the next course of action.
2 Comments
HH soldier
Lungu stole all their wages.
HH soldier
Lungu stole all their wages.